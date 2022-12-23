LOONA’s agency announces their upcoming comeback has been postponed after recent controversy surrounding former member Chuu

LOONA’s agency Blockberry Creative has announced they are postponing the group’s comeback indefinitely after the recent controversy surrounding former member Chuu.

The 11-member group was slated to make a comeback on January 3, 2023, with their new album, The Origin Album [0].

At the time, Blockberry Creative had announced that LOONA would not have a media showcase or press interviews, but might have a live broadcast to interact with fans. However, the comeback has been postponed to an indefinite date, as per the latest developments.

The comeback was in the news for all the wrong reasons, particularly Blockberry Creative’s ongoing conflict with former member Chuu and other members of LOONA who filed for suspension of their contracts.

LOONA’s agency acknowledges internal issues that need to be resolved before a new comeback date could be announced

LOONA’s agency Blockberry Creative released an official statement regarding the postponement of Chuu’s comeback.

They apologized to ORBITs for causing them concern because of the ongoing conflict which began with Chuu’s sudden expulsion from the group and the aftermath of that controversy leading up to the recent developments.

They revealed that they have already discussed this with LOONA members and have come to the conclusion that keeping the circumstances in mind, they should postpone the comeback to another date.

Blockberry confessed that there are internal issues that need to be resolved before they can reconvene and announce a new comeback date.

The agency also detailed its side of the explanation amidst the ongoing controversy and explained that since they are a mid-size company, the investments often outsize the returns. Hence they are not able to generate major profits the way they would have liked to.

This has caused several misunderstandings and reports on issues involving pay settlement. They confessed that they are not able to pay the Flip That singers as generously as the girls deserve because they are constantly in need of money to fund the company because the expenses are higher than the profits.

Blockberry Creative revealed that they wanted the group to stay together forever and be recognized as a 12-member group. But a former member’s (Chuu) behavior and recurring issues caused them to make a harsh decision of expelling her from the group and the agency as well.

Finally, they concluded that they are proud to produce a talented group like LOONA and it is definitely a milestone considering they are a mid-size company.

They assured fans that they are fully committed to protecting the Butterfly singers till the very end and believe that they can only achieve their dream if ORBITs worldwide offer their unconditional love and support in this endeavor.

LOONA’s fans react to the group’s comeback getting indefinitely postponed

LOONA Schedule @loonaschedule [NEWS] Blockberry Creative announce that The Origin Album [0] is postponed indefinitely.



Note: translation is automated from Daum Cafe. [NEWS] Blockberry Creative announce that The Origin Album [0] is postponed indefinitely.Note: translation is automated from Daum Cafe. https://t.co/3fqzW1tP1i

ORBITs took to social media to react to the group’s comeback getting indefinitely postponed. It seems like ORBITs are in no mood to forgive Blockberry Creative as fans’ have posted sarcastic and bitter reactions to the news.

Fans want Blockberry Creative to publicly apologize and make amends with Chuu and pay the rest of the members the salaries they duly deserve.

Fans love the members but they are in no mood to forgive and forget as the pre-orders for the group's new album plummeted to a shockingly low number of just 93 in the first 20 hours on 'Ktown4u'.

The new figure is 98 percent less compared to the 5,098 preorders for their 11th mini-album, Flip That, which was released in June last year. In fact, certain K-pop stores have shown solidarity with ORBITs and revealed they will not be stocking the group's albums in their stores as well.

💫 mai 🐺 🐧#WeStandWithCHUU and LOONA!🌙 @OrbitMaix

they are SO DONE. I need the ceo and the responsables in prison! and our girls free. @loonaschedule LOL they did just "oh you know, this project is so big that we didn't have enough money to make them big... (We earned money our artist don't, sorry)"they are SO DONE. I need the ceo and the responsables in prison! and our girls free. @loonaschedule LOL they did just "oh you know, this project is so big that we didn't have enough money to make them big... (We earned money our artist don't, sorry)"they are SO DONE. I need the ceo and the responsables in prison! and our girls free.

Suntukboy 🧘‍♂️ @suntuk_boy

Members still have to pay ~



Come on bbc, what we want us just apologize, pay member, & ot12 ~ @loonaschedule Delayed but someday ~Members still have to pay ~Come on bbc, what we want us just apologize, pay member, & ot12 ~ @loonaschedule Delayed but someday ~ Members still have to pay ~Come on bbc, what we want us just apologize, pay member, & ot12 ~

Jordyn @jordyn_raye15 @loonaschedule “the attitude of the former members” seriously? they keep blaming everything on chuu @loonaschedule “the attitude of the former members” seriously? they keep blaming everything on chuu 😭

Lucky Adrian Hutapea @Hirasawa_Lucky @loonaschedule Yo bbc you realize that your sales are declining, but still I don't considering this as a winning not until these girls free from the suffer/fraud/debt you makes toward them. @loonaschedule Yo bbc you realize that your sales are declining, but still I don't considering this as a winning not until these girls free from the suffer/fraud/debt you makes toward them.

sunflower’s gf !! @w04dzy @loonaschedule We didn’t win ! We want our girls to be freed not to comeback in 2 months because everyone will have forgotten what happened @loonaschedule We didn’t win ! We want our girls to be freed not to comeback in 2 months because everyone will have forgotten what happened

dad stealer 😈 @sebccubus @loonaschedule ok tbh im kinda excited. ofc i wont be buying or streaming, ill watch the repost and stuff. they had an amazing concept. and they made the girls FILM IN THE COLD for 4 says straight only for this to be postponed... yeah im mad. shouldnt have announced the comeback @loonaschedule ok tbh im kinda excited. ofc i wont be buying or streaming, ill watch the repost and stuff. they had an amazing concept. and they made the girls FILM IN THE COLD for 4 says straight only for this to be postponed... yeah im mad. shouldnt have announced the comeback

In a series of new exchanges released between former member Chuu and Blockberry Creative's management, the idol expressed her unhappiness with the schedule and disclosed that she cannot allow the management to waste her precious time like this in the future.

Chuu also stated that she would like to move out of the dorm and live with her family to cut costs for the agency.

Blockberry Creative has not announced a new comeback date for the group's upcoming album, The Origin Album ‘O'.

