5 main points from Dispatch's reveal of LOONA's Chuu and agency employees' text messages 

On December 19, 2022, Dispatch released a lengthy bombshell article revealing multiple text messages between LOONA’s Chuu (23), her mother, and her agency Blockberry Creative’s (BC) staff members.
The exposé aimed to show another side of the ongoing controversial story, calling the matter between the two a “complex” situation. The lengthy report included LOONA members’ contract revenue and cost share, Chuu's updated solo contract, delays in filming, and conversations between BC staff and Chuu on text, among other things.
While Dispatch claimed that it was “a collaboration of settlement, mistrust, incompetence and disrespect,” fans were in favor of the 23-year-old singer who stood up against the company for herself.
As translations of all the conversations spread across Twitter like wildfire, ORBITs, LOONA’s fandom, defended Chuu ferociously.
5 highlights from Dispatch’s exposé of LOONA's Chuu and agency staff texts
Dispatch, a South Korean outlet infamous for releasing exposés, idol relationship pictures, and more, posted a lengthy report on December 19, regarding LOONA’s Chuu and Blockberry Creative (BC) employees.
On November 25, BC removed the 23-year-old singer, citing power abuse. The removal came a year after public reports of a legal suit between the two.
The article had several highlight points. Take a look at them below:
1) Troubles over spoiling point choreoraphy
In a June 2022 conversation, Chuu allegedly vented her frustration to a BC employee after the company seemed to be giving her trouble over revealing a comeback point choreography.
CEO A first texted her mother, who then talked to Chuu.
The 23-year-old singer then texted the employee demanding the name of the person who had sent her mother the message. She also said that she would not be participating in Queendom or the upcoming album if that behavior continued.
2) The problematic contract split and the cycle of debt
The second highlight point was the contract split between BC and Chuu. As per their signed contract in 2017, the distribution of profits was laid as:
- Revenue/Profit: 70% agency, 30% artist
- Expenses/Cost: 50% agency, 50% artist
Netizens called it a “slave contract.” The problematic cost and profit splitting between the artist and the agency eventually meant that the artist would hardly be able to reap their hard work’s benefits.
Another problem was BC’s super creative debut of LOONA, which landed them millions of KRW in debt. As per the 7:3 profit and 5:5 cost split, every member is estimated to have at least 200 million KRW in debt, except Chuu, since her payments are calculated on different terms.
It is also pertinent to note that LOONA’s Yeojin recently revealed that she hadn’t been paid a penny since her debut over six years ago. It is only expected that it is a similar case with other members as the idols need to pay off their debt first before earning any money.
3) A revised contract
Powers turned onto Chuu’s side when she filed a lawsuit to terminate her contract over payment issues in January this year.
The new contract made several changes, reported Dispatch. First, it reversed the revenue stakes by making it 70% for Chuu and 30% for BC. Second, BC would pay 50% of the production cost if it exceeded revenue. Third, claims for damages of up to 50 million KRW ($38,200 USD) on either side were added.
Fourth, a new clause that permitted either side to terminate their contract immediately was introduced. Fifth, another clause made it possible for the 23-year-old to abstain and miss the group’s activities three times each month. Priority was also given to her solo activities if a non-negotiable schedule arrived.
4) Delay in Flip That MV filming, filing for damages
The delay in filming Flip That music video made Chuu’s mother bring up the cost of damage. The filming began on May 24 at 9 pm KST, which was delayed till midnight on May 25.
CEO A asked her mother to let her wait for the group filming part.
Her mother then texted CEO A that it was a violation of the contract (since the idol had a solo advertisement filming the next day) and mentioned that she would file for damages.
As per Dispatch’s report, the 23-year-old artist stayed until 3 am for the group scene.
While it doesn’t mention how long the duration for the entire music video was, LOONA’s Hyunjin texted fans nonchalantly on Bubble, saying that it took four days. She texted after Dispatch’s supposed exposé, making many believe that she was standing up for her fellow idol as well.
5) Withholding legal stamps
Another major revelation was that BC was withholding the idol's legal stamps.
These stamps are a way of signing legal documents for anything small or big in South Korea. The text messages showcased the artist using sarcasm to call out the agency’s mismanagement.
Amidst all of this, LOONA will be making a comeback with The Origin Album [0] on January 3, 2023. However, ORBITs continue to vehemently boycott the album.