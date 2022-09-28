LOONA’s YeoJin reveals that she hasn’t earned anything despite debuting 6+ years ago

LOONA's singer-rapper YeoJin recently revealed on Fab, a fan-artist platform, that she has no income or earnings.

On Friday, September 23, 2022, Twitter user @litell_johnn posted English translations of the singer's Fab chats. In response to a fan who said she was fortunate to be wealthy, the female K-pop idol revealed in the chat that it was quite the opposite.

YeoJin, 19, then responded that she has yet to receive any earnings. When asked how long it had been since it was delayed, she replied, "since debut." The issue gained even more attention when a Reddit user posted about it in the r/kpopthoughts thread on September 27.

LitellJohnn @litell_johnn



Text links:

reddit.com/r/LOONA/commen… Chat highlights: Yeojin confirms that earnings distributions have not begun (220923)Text links: Chat highlights: Yeojin confirms that earnings distributions have not begun (220923)Text links:reddit.com/r/LOONA/commen… https://t.co/rsg7VVodmi

LOONA is managed by Blockberry Creative (BBC). They officially debuted in 2018 but were introduced to the public in an episodic series from 2016 to 2018. If her earnings have been withheld since her debut in 2016, the idol has been working for nearly six years without earning a penny.

Revelation of LOONA's YeoJin not being paid reminds netizens of the harsh reality of K-pop

Being an idol is a full-time job with many expenses, including housing, food, transportation, medical, music production, marketing, video production, and so on. As a result, new groups (especially ones not from renowned companies) debut on a low budget and go years without being able to earn any income.

Blockberry Creative's girl group LOONA is one of them. The Paint the Town group has been in the news recently for all concerning reasons such as health issues, particular members not participating in world tours and more. Nonetheless, this continues despite fans demanding that the agency allow the girls to rest

In a recent interaction with fans, LOONA’s YeoJin revealed that she has not been earning anything since debut. The response came after a fan complimented her bag, saying it was nice and showed how wealthy she was. Another fan asked if it was okay to say that out loud, and she said yes. She replied:

“Actually, I’m a little sad… But what can I do, it’s true…”

One fan mentioned that it must be relieving for her to finally let go of the burden and share such an important and private detail with fans. YeoJin then replied, saying:

“It feels relieving to me too! That took a lot of courage just now”

Meanwhile, fans are split between concern for YeoJin and rage at the agency. It's also upsetting to see LOONA continue their world tour despite multiple problems, but fans understand that concerts are a major source of revenue.

Christots @The_Doctor_Rose @litell_johnn This interaction between fans is hella cute, but I'm really upset at BBC. I want to sue you for not paying the girls properly. It will say BBC cause me emotional damage and induced me to buy merchandise to support Loona but didn't pay out to Loona. Show me the accounting now. @litell_johnn This interaction between fans is hella cute, but I'm really upset at BBC. I want to sue you for not paying the girls properly. It will say BBC cause me emotional damage and induced me to buy merchandise to support Loona but didn't pay out to Loona. Show me the accounting now.

shai 💚 @hrngis @sonatine4eva @litell_johnn the company provides meals & healthcare as well. a lot of idols who are still in trainee debt have to ask their parents for money for things the company doesnt provide :( @sonatine4eva @litell_johnn the company provides meals & healthcare as well. a lot of idols who are still in trainee debt have to ask their parents for money for things the company doesnt provide :(

✨Kentie✨ @Chuucchi

(Continued…) @litell_johnn Okay anyone surprised by this needs to hear about how Kpop contracts typically work. Often referred to with the nickname “slave contracts” because of how evil and exploitative they are. (And to vulnerable minors who don’t know what they’re getting into.)(Continued…) @litell_johnn Okay anyone surprised by this needs to hear about how Kpop contracts typically work. Often referred to with the nickname “slave contracts” because of how evil and exploitative they are. (And to vulnerable minors who don’t know what they’re getting into.)(Continued…)

✨Kentie✨ @Chuucchi @litell_johnn Basically it’s usually hidden in the contract that the whole time the idol is a trainee in the company, they’re racking up a “debt” to the company as payment for providing them training and classes to be an idol. @litell_johnn Basically it’s usually hidden in the contract that the whole time the idol is a trainee in the company, they’re racking up a “debt” to the company as payment for providing them training and classes to be an idol.

Last year, Blockberry Creative was in the news because of its massive debt and inability to pay long-term dues. It was speculated that LOONA was to be disbanded. Fans were so desperate, they even tweeted Elon Musk asking him to save the group, in jest.

Kpop Girl Groups' Fashion @JNatssie @litell_johnn i mean, we know that bbc has not been doing well financially possibly due to the massive spending on the pre-debut project BUT the ladies worked their a*ses off, as we can see from the world tour.....N NOW THIS IS HAPPENING?!? omg how cld you @BBC_blockberry @litell_johnn i mean, we know that bbc has not been doing well financially possibly due to the massive spending on the pre-debut project BUT the ladies worked their a*ses off, as we can see from the world tour.....N NOW THIS IS HAPPENING?!? omg how cld you @BBC_blockberry

However, the group turned the tide. The 12-member group recently released their summer special EP titled Flip That on June 20, 2022. They are currently on tour for LOONATHEWORLD, which has been postponed for four days.

