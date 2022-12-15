“And everyone was happy”: LOONA’s fandom celebrates boycott campaign after upcoming comeback’s poor sales performance

LOONA’s fandom, ORBITs, is on track to successfully boycott the group's upcoming release. The boycott was the result of a combination of controversies and reports surrounding the group’s agency, Blockberry Creative.

Amidst all of this, ORBITs made a unanimous decision to boycott the group’s upcoming album, The Origin Album [0]. The sales numbers on Ktown4U, a major South Korean distributor website, have already reflected their success.

carla @hyerxx_ cherrymotion ボイコット @cherrymotionwrd



#43.- The Origin Album [0] : 93 copies (In the first 12 hours)



please support the boycott and do NOT buy any type of loona's merchandise Ktown4u Album Chart:#43.- The Origin Album [0] : 93 copies (In the first 12 hours)please support the boycott and do NOT buy any type of loona's merchandise Ktown4u Album Chart:#43.- The Origin Album [0] : 93 copies (In the first 12 hours) 🚨 please support the boycott and do NOT buy any type of loona's merchandise 🚨 https://t.co/WGzxkNOUBP If I told 2018 me that Loona would have 93 sales in 2022 and everyone was happy about it I would’ve committed heinous crimes twitter.com/cherrymotionwr… If I told 2018 me that Loona would have 93 sales in 2022 and everyone was happy about it I would’ve committed heinous crimes twitter.com/cherrymotionwr… https://t.co/mccdyXEBFi

As of December 15, 2022, around 2 AM local US time, daily sales on Ktown4U remain at 32 for the set and a mere 11 for the random version. Hours later, at 9 AM, the numbers only increased to 36 for the set, while the other remained the same.

Pre-orders for the album have been open for a couple of days. It is scheduled for release on January 3, 2023. Although the numbers seem extremely poor, for ORBITs, it is a win.

ORBITs boycotting LOONA’s comeback results in heavily decreased sales

삐행님📯 @SYNKDlVE loona_stats @loona_stats https://t.co/JCIJKeHisB like this is a win!!! this is great!!! we are doing well!! id say most orbits are aware of the boycott and that’s means we’ve done well being loud about it. BE CALM!!!!!!!! twitter.com/loona_stats/st… like this is a win!!! this is great!!! we are doing well!! id say most orbits are aware of the boycott and that’s means we’ve done well being loud about it. BE CALM!!!!!!!! twitter.com/loona_stats/st…

From terminating Chuu’s contract by claiming she verbally abused staff to reports saying nine members filed an injunction to terminate their own contracts, LOONA’s fandom has walked a rocky path over the past few months. This is also almost a year after South Korean outlets reported on a legal suit between Chuu and Blockberry Creative.

As soon as Blockberry Creative released a teaser poster for LOONA’s new album release, ORBITs began calling for a boycott. As per the fanbase union account on Twitter:

“The response team will continue boycotting until the accusatory comments against Chuu are retracted, an apology is made with regards to past mistreatment, and LOONA members are given the option to terminate their contract, if they wish to do so.”

As of December 15, 9 AM, Ktown4U, a website that showcases transparent sales, the group's The Origin Album [0] is still stuck in double digits. Fans celebrated the numbers on Twitter, while steadily maintaining that the ban is only to make the company falter and that they still love the LOONA members.

Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions below:

heungbit🐱⁷ @killvight loona's sales on ktown4u usually average 4k - 8k so the fact that were only on 19 sales is beautiful loona's sales on ktown4u usually average 4k - 8k so the fact that were only on 19 sales is beautiful https://t.co/7PliQvJhjU

ian✨ @vividstyIe the loona ktown4u sales... orbits boycott is going so well yup it’s really bad for bbc the loona ktown4u sales... orbits boycott is going so well yup it’s really bad for bbc https://t.co/098os6SJnH

Some fans even brought up Yeojin’s reveal when she shared that she had not earned even a single penny since debuting over six years ago. Fans’ stance was that it was the company that was benefiting from the sales, not the members.

Since the artists themselves weren’t being paid despite their albums bringing in decent six-digit sales numbers, their plans to boycott fueled more determination.

jae 🪵 @adoryujin those girls trust orbits so much like siding with that company by purposefully giving them money you KNOW isn’t going into loona’s pockets you are betraying them and their trust.. those girls trust orbits so much like siding with that company by purposefully giving them money you KNOW isn’t going into loona’s pockets you are betraying them and their trust..

jae 🪵 @adoryujin i really don’t know how else to say it… if you love the girls even a little bit PLEASE stop giving that company your money and time of day it’s just not worth it. i really don’t know how else to say it… if you love the girls even a little bit PLEASE stop giving that company your money and time of day it’s just not worth it.

삐행님📯 @SYNKDlVE orbits are stressing about 93 sales like this loona boycott isn’t the most successful kpop boycott ever. don’t sweat the small details, even if the sales end at 10k that will still be very successful orbits are stressing about 93 sales like this loona boycott isn’t the most successful kpop boycott ever. don’t sweat the small details, even if the sales end at 10k that will still be very successful

LookingAtYooh (PARODY) @Quinlan3393 Neo Tokyo @neo_tokyo_shop Info: Just to let you guys know, there will be no preorder for LOONA

The Origin Album [0] on our website. Info: Just to let you guys know, there will be no preorder for LOONA The Origin Album [0] on our website. Welcome to The Resistance twitter.com/neo_tokyo_shop… Welcome to The Resistance twitter.com/neo_tokyo_shop…

cherrymotion ボイコット @cherrymotionwrd “Blockberry Creative, who failed to resolve the conflict with Chuu, will push ahead a LOONA’s comeback despite negative public opinion. Even the fans do not seem to be happy with the news of this comeback and they are planning to boycott this comeback activities”. “Blockberry Creative, who failed to resolve the conflict with Chuu, will push ahead a LOONA’s comeback despite negative public opinion. Even the fans do not seem to be happy with the news of this comeback and they are planning to boycott this comeback activities”. https://t.co/bccUd2arBl

loona fans utah is flying off the rails @yenlowseul If you’re considering buying the album for photocards or to win a fancall or because they’ll “become rare” (???) just remember haseul isnt even the first member to say this and hyunjin has been confirmed to be liking and replying to pro boycott messages If you’re considering buying the album for photocards or to win a fancall or because they’ll “become rare” (???) just remember haseul isnt even the first member to say this and hyunjin has been confirmed to be liking and replying to pro boycott messages https://t.co/Qwx4of8Ps8

In other news, Blockberry Creative responded to the news of nine members filing an injunction with a simple “no” to YTN Star on November 28, the same day JTBC released the report. However, fans noticed a pattern in the social media posts, which only have HyunJin and ViVi uploading their photos.

Coincidentally, only HyunJin and ViVi were reported to not have filed an injunction for contract termination. It remains to be seen whether LOONA’s fandom can continue to keep up with the boycott of The Origin Album [0] across platforms.

