Nine LOONA members have filed for an injunction to suspend their exclusive contracts with BlockBerryCreative.

On November 28, JTBC's Entertainment News team reported that nine LOONA members—HeeJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye—have reportedly filed a provisional injunction to suspend their exclusive contracts with BlockBerry Creative.

Chuu was removed from the group and the agency last week, whereas HyunJin and ViVi are not looking forward to applying for an injunction against the agency.

The other nine members reportedly filed for an injunction stating the rising misunderstandings with BlockBerry Creative. Moreover, they can now see that there is minimal trust between them and the agency. As a result, the nine members find it hard to continue activities with the agency.

Fans of the K-pop girl group appeared to be elated with the news and took to Twitter, demanding that HyunJin and ViVi should be free of the agency as well.

Fans react to the mega decision made by LOONA members

While the report shared by the JTBC Entertainment News team says otherwise, BlockBerry Creative has denied the report. The company did not make any official statements, but they did agree that the news was untrue.

Although the news is yet to be confirmed, fans are happy with the decision made by HeeJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye. They now want BlockBerry Creative to free HyunJin and ViVi as well.

antonio  @santonio_ Loona finally leaving Blockberry Creative, like we ALL been waiting YEARS for this exact moment Loona finally leaving Blockberry Creative, like we ALL been waiting YEARS for this exact moment https://t.co/Q8SfKKuvei

Shadow the Hedgehog kinnie @Iove4eva bbc making loona’s concept revolve around women fighting back against oppression and then act shocked when loona fight back bbc making loona’s concept revolve around women fighting back against oppression and then act shocked when loona fight back 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Fans were outraged with the agency for kicking Chuu out on the grounds that she was abusing her power and was rude to the staff. However, staff who worked with Chuu defended and backed her, proving she was innocent.

Bree Van De Chonky Cat 🌕 @LoonaCodex

Hyunjin is most probably staying behind with her. She was the first entering this god forsaken company, she will be the last to leave. 뚱뭉 @wI3UvZiiTVeueRe [단독]이달의 소녀 비비·현진 제외 9명 계약 해지 소송 중 (출처 : JTBC | 네이버 TV연예) naver.me/FEdrMqmH [단독]이달의 소녀 비비·현진 제외 9명 계약 해지 소송 중 (출처 : JTBC | 네이버 TV연예) naver.me/FEdrMqmH Vivi is most probably working out visa issues before trying to terminate her contract.Hyunjin is most probably staying behind with her. She was the first entering this god forsaken company, she will be the last to leave. twitter.com/wI3UvZiiTVeueR… Vivi is most probably working out visa issues before trying to terminate her contract.Hyunjin is most probably staying behind with her. She was the first entering this god forsaken company, she will be the last to leave. twitter.com/wI3UvZiiTVeueR…

sun @deerhive and if thats correct then loona going down in history as the most iconic friendships in a group like thats CRAZY.

in some groups they kick members out bc of jealousy or stay in the group to pursue their interests.. but Loona.. best friends and if thats correct then loona going down in history as the most iconic friendships in a group like thats CRAZY. in some groups they kick members out bc of jealousy or stay in the group to pursue their interests.. but Loona.. best friends

If the nine members win their reported lawsuit against the company, the group will likely dissolve. With fans worried about LOONA's HyunJin and ViVi, the duo might also leave soon.

Since ViVi is a foreigner, she needs some time to work on her visa. Meanwhile, HyunJin is still left with some solo activities.

What happened between Chuu and Blockberry Creative?

The report of the nine LOONA members filing the injuction came on the heels of the Chuu incident. The singer was officially removed from the group lineup earlier this month. Blockberry Creative alleged that the singer used “violent language” towards the agency's staff.

The Seoul Story @theseoulstory LOONA Chuu is reportedly planning to move to a new agency, BY4M Studio



According to this source, discussions regarding the details of her contract are on going



Previously, Chuu filed an injunction against Blockberry Creative and has received partial approval from the court LOONA Chuu is reportedly planning to move to a new agency, BY4M StudioAccording to this source, discussions regarding the details of her contract are on goingPreviously, Chuu filed an injunction against Blockberry Creative and has received partial approval from the court https://t.co/wtMdGmiiNE

Chuu is reportedly getting a fresh start with BY4M Studio. Fans are happy for the K-pop idol and wish the same for the other LOONA members.

BY4M Studio has been involved in social media digital marketing and is currently branching out in the entertainment industry. The company works with artists like Holland, Jeon Sang Geun, Shin Ye Young, and Lokid.

