“Anyone know how to reach this man”: Stray Kids’ Hyunjin’s fans are hoping the idol collaborates with Troye Sivan

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin’s fans are hoping for an exciting collaboration with Australian singer-songwriter and actor Troye Sivan. The demand became trending when the Angel Baby singer shared an edit featuring the Case 143 singer, which surprised fans because Troye Sivan never posts fan edits on his social media account.

The video is a fan cam of Stray Kids’ member and was posted by @yeonsaw on TikTok in February. The STAY was inspired by another fan who goes by the username @yqngbok on TikTok. As such, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin’s fans are now hoping that this moment doesn’t go to waste and translates into a collaboration between the two talented artists.

Hyunjin 현진 Central | Fan Acc @HHJCentral



“Anyone know how to reach this man :///“



: tiktok.com/t/ZT817w3AF/ Troye Sivan posted a Hyunjin edit on TikTok?“Anyone know how to reach this man :///“ Troye Sivan posted a Hyunjin edit on TikTok? “Anyone know how to reach this man :///“ 🔗: tiktok.com/t/ZT817w3AF/ https://t.co/60NobbGjyx

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin’s fans believe Troye Sivan sharing an edit on his personal TikTok is a hint

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin’s fans believe that Troye Sivan sharing an edit about the singer on his personal TikTok is a hint regarding their future collaboration. Although the two musicians have not officially collaborated yet, fans are hoping that the Maxident singer takes this as an informal request to make a song together. Moreover, Hyunjin is a fan of Troye Sivan and has previously covered his song My Youth at Stray Kids’ 2nd World Tour.

STAYs also believe that Troye Sivan posting edits is also a sign that he is a Stray Kids’ fan and that his favourite member may be Hyunjin. The fact that he reposted the edit with the caption, “Anyone know how to reach this man,” reflects his interest to collaborate with the Stray Kids member. Following this, STAYs tagged Stray Kids’ official group account and even suggested Troye Sivan connect with him on his official Bubble account.

Straykids⁸ ★★★★★ @Lalaslovely @HHJCentral He must've went through alot of hyunjins videos to get to that one because that's not even one of his top videos on tiktok 🥹 @HHJCentral He must've went through alot of hyunjins videos to get to that one because that's not even one of his top videos on tiktok 🥹

Little sunshine★★★★★ @leefelix_000915 @HHJCentral From the way Troye Sivan looked at Hyunjin at the Versace event that day, I knew he must be in love with Hyunjin 🤭 @HHJCentral From the way Troye Sivan looked at Hyunjin at the Versace event that day, I knew he must be in love with Hyunjin 🤭

V ★⁵ @vanillastay @HHJCentral How to tell him it’s gonna take 50 years. Maybe if he sends a package to JYP and posts about it lol @HHJCentral How to tell him it’s gonna take 50 years. Maybe if he sends a package to JYP and posts about it lol 😂

STAYs have some unique suggestions for Troye Sivan to get connected to Stray Kids’ Hyunjin. Fans have asked the Angel Baby singer to DM Stray Kids' Instagram account or continue posting edits on him on TikTok to be hopefully noticed by Hyunjin. Some STAYs even suggested Troye Sivan participate in the group’s fan sign event and get a chance to meet the ice.cream singer.

However, a few others have playfully reprimanded Troye Sivan for not exchanging phone numbers when they met at Dua Lipa x Versace‘s “La Vacanza” 2023 Fashion show. Nonetheless, Troye Sivan fans and STAYs are hoping that this news reaches Hyunjin and they sign up for a collab together.

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and Troye Sivan hang out at Dua Lipa x Versace‘s “La Vacanza” 2023 Fashion show

saturn🥢★⁵ 📌 SKZ STICKERS @strayerstudio hyunjin went from singing troye sivan songs to meeting him and even being on his insta and now troye post edits on him on tiktok asking how he can reach him hyunjin went from singing troye sivan songs to meeting him and even being on his insta and now troye post edits on him on tiktok asking how he can reach him 😭 https://t.co/tRH5uT6HxO

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and Troye Sivan met at Dua Lipa x Versace‘s “La Vacanza” 2023 Fashion show. The two talented artists sat together, interacted and even clicked pictures together. Troye Sivan even posted pictures with the ice.cream singer on his personal Instagram account.

At the time, a fan had commented “that versace show changed the trajectory of your life huh,” which was liked by the FOOLS singer himself. Moreover, fans believe Troye Sivan has lost Hyunjin's number and using TikTok edits as a way to reach out to him and hope that it results in collaboration.

