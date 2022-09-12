"So he was always a sweetheart!": Fans react to stories of Stray Kids' Hyunjin's school-days re-surfacing online

Stray Kids' Hyunjin became the talk of the town once again when stories from his school days re-surfaced online. His friends and juniors from school had nothing but fond memories to share of the Stray Kids member.

Some classmates mentioned incidences of their interactions with Stray Kids' Hyunjin, and the stories were all compiled and shared online. Not only was Hyunjin found to be a kind human being who often went out of the way to help his friends, but he was also proclaimed the 'Prince of his school.'

From cleaning a popsicle dropped by a junior in the football coach's car to agreeing to be the referee for another school's football games, Hyunjin's interactions with even strangers at his school had them swooning over his personality.

They also mentioned how people judged him for being a good-looking boy who was picked to be an idol but went on to impress everyone with his hard work and passion for his craft.

STAYs react to stories online proving that Stray Kids' Hyunjin was always a kind soul

STAYs responded by hailing the Stray Kids member's charming personality and being sorry for all the bullying controversies he had to go through the past year.

Netizens were in awe as incidences described by the schoolmates proved that Stray Kids' Hyunjin had always been a sweetheart. They also speculated that the stories might have come up after Billboard magazine's controversial Stray Kids interview published last week.

hayato @ohiiitsmenana @HHJ_Data @Stray_Kids his classmates probably saw how he was being disrespected by billboard's article yesterday that's why they came to defend him. ☹️ @HHJ_Data @Stray_Kids his classmates probably saw how he was being disrespected by billboard's article yesterday that's why they came to defend him. ☹️❤️ https://t.co/6rTAKUThmg

리노's sous chef ⤮ @skizluvr hhhh these stories made me think about how he's just this cute lovely dreamy guy i love him because before that they were talking about hyunjin being nicknamed as "prince"hhhh these stories made me think about how he's just this cute lovely dreamy guy i love him because before that they were talking about hyunjin being nicknamed as "prince" 😭 hhhh these stories made me think about how he's just this cute lovely dreamy guy i love him

kagnomi @kagnomi @skizluvr Hyunjin really living life as the male lead in a high school manga. He probably didn’t notice cause he fell asleep in class @skizluvr Hyunjin really living life as the male lead in a high school manga. He probably didn’t notice cause he fell asleep in class 😂

Mel @MelstaywithSkz @HHJ_Data @oddinary_is @Stray_Kids Thank you for this. Stays already know how sweet he is, rest of the world needs to catch up. @HHJ_Data @oddinary_is @Stray_Kids Thank you for this. Stays already know how sweet he is, rest of the world needs to catch up.

Nabiah98🍀 @Naheedo2000 @Jenii51207028 @HHJ_Data @Stray_Kids Is pretty good and proves how humble and kind was Hyunjin back then @Jenii51207028 @HHJ_Data @Stray_Kids Is pretty good and proves how humble and kind was Hyunjin back then

냥이라고! 냥! 🐈‍⬛ @yongbokbokbokie @HHJ_Data @Stray_Kids I hope my brain takes this as a sign to let me continue that high school dream I had with Hyunjin as my crush @HHJ_Data @Stray_Kids I hope my brain takes this as a sign to let me continue that high school dream I had with Hyunjin as my crush

action⤮ @leeacti0n @HHJ_Data @Stray_Kids My lovely and kind boy always does the sweetest thing no matter where or which age he is @HHJ_Data @Stray_Kids My lovely and kind boy always does the sweetest thing no matter where or which age he is

Cookieracha @Clueles83455141 @HHJ_Data 🤷 @Stray_Kids Man look at Hyunjin pulling all the men and women left and right since day 1 Very hyunjin-like if you ask me @HHJ_Data @Stray_Kids Man look at Hyunjin pulling all the men and women left and right since day 1 Very hyunjin-like if you ask me 😌🤷 https://t.co/v10Azf9zXr

Some even gushed at the prospects of Stray Kids' Hyunjin's potential to be a football star after finding out how talented he always was.

🍀hyunjin is home🍀 @maybedora1 @HHJ_Data @Stray_Kids hyunjin even was referee at football match, i think he would go into sports field if he wasn’t an idol, in the beginning he even went to all boys high school too where he was part of football team! hwang hyunjin as a football player is crazy @HHJ_Data @Stray_Kids hyunjin even was referee at football match, i think he would go into sports field if he wasn’t an idol, in the beginning he even went to all boys high school too where he was part of football team! hwang hyunjin as a football player is crazy

Stray Kids' Hyunjin was embroiled in a school-bullying controversy in 2021

Stray Kids' Hyunjin was one of the idols whose name came up in school bullying scandals in 2021. The idol was accused of abusing and harassing a few of his classmates and making inappropriate jokes about them.

However, Hyunjin's teacher and his friends came out in defense of the idol, stating that his good looks and talent subjected him to the envy of many school kids.

Ashie ☻🔩 @flashiebang @Stray_Kids [2] Thanks, seonsaengnim for stepping up and explaining things like this so we have a clear picture in our head the kind of environment Hyunjin had in his middle school days and how the situation back then could have affected his actions. <3 @Stray_Kids [2] Thanks, seonsaengnim for stepping up and explaining things like this so we have a clear picture in our head the kind of environment Hyunjin had in his middle school days and how the situation back then could have affected his actions. <3 https://t.co/5molJVe87J

Stray Kids' label agency JYP entertainment also enquired into the situation but could not gather enough evidence to prove any of the allegations.

Regardless, the idol personally met with the people who accused him of bullying and made amends. He also apologized to fans for the hurt caused by the rumors and the people he hurt with his actions.

miko! @hyvnminie [ papago trans ] Hello, I'm Hyunjin of Stray Kids. First of all, I sincerely apologize to those who were hurt by my wrong words and actions during my school days. Looking back at my actions in the days when I was lacking more than now, I feel ashamed and there is no room for ++ [ papago trans ] Hello, I'm Hyunjin of Stray Kids. First of all, I sincerely apologize to those who were hurt by my wrong words and actions during my school days. Looking back at my actions in the days when I was lacking more than now, I feel ashamed and there is no room for ++

miko! @hyvnminie lightning. I realized that my words and actions that I didn't know how to be considerate of others hurt others. It's too late, but I'll reflect on myself deeply. Regardless of whether you intended it or not, I think you can never be forgiven for hurting someone that you can't lightning. I realized that my words and actions that I didn't know how to be considerate of others hurt others. It's too late, but I'll reflect on myself deeply. Regardless of whether you intended it or not, I think you can never be forgiven for hurting someone that you can't

miko! @hyvnminie wash. I am deeply reflecting on myself because I know well that my past wounds will not disappear completely just because I apologized and accepted my apology. Although it's too late, I'd like to say thank you to those who have been hurt by me for meeting in person and wash. I am deeply reflecting on myself because I know well that my past wounds will not disappear completely just because I apologized and accepted my apology. Although it's too late, I'd like to say thank you to those who have been hurt by me for meeting in person and

miko! @hyvnminie apologizing and giving words of forgiveness through this article. Although I couldn't meet you in person, I apologize to other people who were hurt by my inappropriate words and actions during my school days. I'm so sorry for the disappointment to all the people who supported me. apologizing and giving words of forgiveness through this article. Although I couldn't meet you in person, I apologize to other people who were hurt by my inappropriate words and actions during my school days. I'm so sorry for the disappointment to all the people who supported me.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin's sincere apologies and hard work kept fans supporting him throughout his hiatus till he finally resumed his activities with the JYP group in the latter half of 2021.

Stray Kids' MAXIDENT to release in October

Stray Kids are now preparing for their upcoming mini album MAXIDENT, the trailer for which was released on Tuesday, September 6, KST.

The two-minute trailer was full of punk, emo, and Tumblr boys' aesthetics, with a giant pink heart-shaped plush character making an entrance. This led to phrases like 'It's pink' and 'Stray Kids pink era' trending on Twitter.

triz @cleyuna skz r in their pink era yall i'm smiling so big right now skz r in their pink era yall i'm smiling so big right now https://t.co/WtF8VakAzn

For Stray Kids' upcoming EP, MAXIDENT, the group released hyung-line (Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, and Hyunjin) individual teasers on September 7 at 12 midnight KST. Pre-orders for the album have also begun.

MAXIDENT will be released on Friday, October 7, 2022.

