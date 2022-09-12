"So he was always a sweetheart!": Fans react to stories of Stray Kids' Hyunjin's school-days re-surfacing online

Stray Kids' Hyunjin became the talk of the town once again when stories from his school days re-surfaced online. His friends and juniors from school had nothing but fond memories to share of the Stray Kids member.
Some classmates mentioned incidences of their interactions with Stray Kids' Hyunjin, and the stories were all compiled and shared online. Not only was Hyunjin found to be a kind human being who often went out of the way to help his friends, but he was also proclaimed the 'Prince of his school.'
From cleaning a popsicle dropped by a junior in the football coach's car to agreeing to be the referee for another school's football games, Hyunjin's interactions with even strangers at his school had them swooning over his personality.
They also mentioned how people judged him for being a good-looking boy who was picked to be an idol but went on to impress everyone with his hard work and passion for his craft.
STAYs react to stories online proving that Stray Kids' Hyunjin was always a kind soul
STAYs responded by hailing the Stray Kids member's charming personality and being sorry for all the bullying controversies he had to go through the past year.
Netizens were in awe as incidences described by the schoolmates proved that Stray Kids' Hyunjin had always been a sweetheart. They also speculated that the stories might have come up after Billboard magazine's controversial Stray Kids interview published last week.
Some even gushed at the prospects of Stray Kids' Hyunjin's potential to be a football star after finding out how talented he always was.
Stray Kids' Hyunjin was embroiled in a school-bullying controversy in 2021
Stray Kids' Hyunjin was one of the idols whose name came up in school bullying scandals in 2021. The idol was accused of abusing and harassing a few of his classmates and making inappropriate jokes about them.
However, Hyunjin's teacher and his friends came out in defense of the idol, stating that his good looks and talent subjected him to the envy of many school kids.
Stray Kids' label agency JYP entertainment also enquired into the situation but could not gather enough evidence to prove any of the allegations.
Regardless, the idol personally met with the people who accused him of bullying and made amends. He also apologized to fans for the hurt caused by the rumors and the people he hurt with his actions.
Stray Kids' Hyunjin's sincere apologies and hard work kept fans supporting him throughout his hiatus till he finally resumed his activities with the JYP group in the latter half of 2021.
Stray Kids' MAXIDENT to release in October
Stray Kids are now preparing for their upcoming mini album MAXIDENT, the trailer for which was released on Tuesday, September 6, KST.
The two-minute trailer was full of punk, emo, and Tumblr boys' aesthetics, with a giant pink heart-shaped plush character making an entrance. This led to phrases like 'It's pink' and 'Stray Kids pink era' trending on Twitter.
For Stray Kids' upcoming EP, MAXIDENT, the group released hyung-line (Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, and Hyunjin) individual teasers on September 7 at 12 midnight KST. Pre-orders for the album have also begun.
MAXIDENT will be released on Friday, October 7, 2022.