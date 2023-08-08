“I’m crying Taegi together”: BTS fans rejoice as they spot space reserved for Taehyung on SUGA’s Suchwita show

BTS’ Taehyung, also known by his stage name V, might be making an appearance on SUGA’s show, Suchwita. The Daechwita rapper’s popular online drinking chat show is a hit with ARMYs. So far, all the other six Bangtan members have made appearances on the show, including SUGA, who once appeared as a guest on his own show, with RM acting as the host for the day.

Eagle-eyed ARMYs have noticed that BTS’ Taehyung might be making an appearance on Suchwita in the coming days. During episode 16, featuring Hwang Min-hyun, ARMYs noticed that there is space reserved on the upper shelf cabinet where the Singularity singer can keep his signed bottle. Based on this, fans are convinced that he will be guesting on the show soon.

One BTS fan, @BTSTJ4SR, commented on the same by sharing a screenshot of the cabinet, where all the bottles are placed together and a space appears to be reserved for BTS’ Taehyung.

“I’m crying Taegi together”

Notably, Taegi is the amalgamation of their names - Taehyung and Yoongi.

BTS’ Taehyung’s fans are excited to see him guest on SUGA’s show Suchwita

[email protected] ᗷTS⟭⟬WORLD🫰 @MonicaChowdhur6 Hope his upcoming album releases soon so that we can see him enjoying on Suchwita with Suga completing that vacant area 🏻We will wait Kim Taehyung pic.twitter.com/O2l4E7que8 #Taehyung 's space is left empty for himHope his upcoming album releases soon so that we can see him enjoying on Suchwita with Suga completing that vacant area🏻We will wait Kim Taehyung

Although there is no official confirmation on that front, BTS’ Taehyung fans are excited to see him guest on SUGA’s show Suchwita. All the Bangtan members have made an appearance on Suchwita, and it is only fair that the Stigma singer appears on it as well.

If confirmed, BTS’ Taehyung will be the final member of the group to make an appearance on SUGA’s show, and fans are guessing his appearance might be scheduled around the time of his album release.

For those unversed, the Sweet Night singer has announced his debut solo album Layover for September 8 at 1 pm KST. Notably, September 8 also marks the fifth birthday of his beloved pet dog Yeontan, whom the album is dedicated to. ARMYs are looking forward to seeing Taegi talk about Layover, their friendship, BTS, and their future plans.

Additionally, fans have noticed that the bottles are kept in the order of Bangtan’s fan chant - Kim Nam-joon, Kim Seok-jin, Min Yoon-gi, Jung Ho-seok, Park Ji-min, Kim Tae-hyung, and Jeon Jung-kook. ARMYs have noted that there is space between Jimin and Jungkook’s signed bottles, which, they believe, is reserved for BTS’ Taehyung. Check out some fan reactions below.

Crystal⁷ @CrystalShines95 So I'm hoping Suga prerecorded suchwita episode with Taehyung before the release of his song. So it could air while he was away...I really hope that's how it's gonna play out. Or I'm gonna be really sad. I think that's what's gonna happen. Suga wouldn't leave V out like that....

미아⁷ 💜 ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ 💜 @VdalTaehyung @vanteficient I bet Suga's next guests for Suchwita will be Taehyung and Yeontan 🥰

ARMYs are hoping that Yeontan also makes an appearance on Suchwita. If that happens, Yeontan would be the first celebrity pet dog to make an appearance on SUGA’s chat show, Suchwita.

Fans are aware that Yeontan is one of the most popular celebrity dogs in the world and has a fanbase of his own. More details about the upcoming album are expected to be unveiled at a later date.

What are BTS’ Taehyung and SUGA up to these days?

BTS’ V has announced the release of his debut solo album Layover in collaboration with ADOR’s CEO Min Hee-jin, who is in charge of all the aspects of the album-making.

The album will be released on September 8 at 1 pm KST and includes six songs - five main songs and one bonus track. All the main songs will have a music video each, which will be unveiled at a later date.

On the other hand, BIG HIT MUSIC revealed that BTS’ SUGA has terminated his military postponement. This means he is eligible to enlist in the military anytime soon. The Daechwita rapper just wrapped up his debut solo world tour at Seoul’s famed KSPO Dome. His final concert was attended by his bandmates RM and V as well as Jin and J-hope, who are currently serving in the military.

More details regarding V’s solo album and SUGA’s enlistment date will be revealed later.