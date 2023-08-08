"Yoongi sorry to say this but get in line": Fans react hilariously to BTS' SUGA's interactions with Hwang Min-hyun in latest Suchwita episode

BTS' SUGA's famous drinking show Suchwita saw idol-cum-actor Hwang Min-hyun as its latest guest on August 7, 2023. Needless to say, fans of both artists are losing their minds over the duo's adorable interaction. As soon as the idol stepped into SUGA's studio, the BTS member began recalling the former's pre-debut days. SUGA recalled when he had first spotted Hwang Min-hyun and how he appreciated the latter's work ever since.

Amidst various other compliments that the Suchwita host showered upon the ex-Wanna One star, fans shared hilarious reactions on social media. When they saw the BTS rapper praise his guest for his good looks and artistic prowess, some fans asked SUGA to "get in the line."

Rkive.forMe ⁷ @pikajoonie21 ‍ twitter.com/whooperjin/sta… Yoongi sorry to say this but get in the line

Hwang Min-hyun a.k.a Minhyun who made his professional debut in 2012, was a part of two groundbreaking K-pop boy groups - NU'EST and Wanna One. He has made quite a name for himself as an actor in the drama Alchemy of Souls.

More on what went on in Episode 16 of BTS' Suga's Suchwita

The Amygdala singer's show is popular for always getting an amazing cast of stars for its episodes. Previously, other names like SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Woozi, TXT's Yeonjun and Taehyun, BIGBANG's Taeyang, actress Lee Na-young and fellow BTS members have all made an appearance on the show. The rapper engages in casual tête-à-têtes with his guests over alcohol in his show.

The latest episode with Hwang Min-hyun was no different. It saw a few special moments that fans absolutely loved. The two idols discussed how Minhyun was initially intimidated by variety shows. They also discussed how relaxed and comfortable in BTS' SUGA's show.

Update SUGA 🥢 @AGUSTSTREAM Minhyun: “I was scared of variety shows because there was this pressure, I felt like I had to show something. I’ve been thinking like that for a long time, so I was intimidated and didn’t want to do it. But my perception of SUCHWITA is a place where I could just relax.” pic.twitter.com/ljqlue6KGC

He spoke about his love for neatness and how he was recruited by Pledis Entertainment when he was a ninth grader and was spotted on the street. Minhyun shared the story leading to his selection into Pledis Entertainment's NU'EST. This prompted SUGA to share a fun anecdote about him almost getting recruited by BIGHIT MUSIC when he already was a BIGHIT trainee.

Minhyun told SUGA how he was made to drink 1.2L of milk every day as a trainee.

Sari Setiogi Griberg @setiogi “One thing I still remember abt the trainer era that was hard for me was that we all had to drink 1.2L of milk every day.”

“Why? To grow taller?”

“I think so.”

“THAT’S PSEUDO-SCIENCE!” [laugh]



🏼 🏼 🏼

No hearsay, said @BTS_twt Yoongi!



#BTS #SUGA #SUCHWITA #슈취타 pic.twitter.com/4RkH8IsUhj “One thing I still remember abt the trainer era that was hard for me was that we all had to drink 1.2L of milk every day.”“Why? To grow taller?”“I think so.”“THAT’S PSEUDO-SCIENCE!” [laugh]No hearsay, said @BTS_twt Yoongi!

BTS' SUGA kept revealing how he remembered seeing Minhyun in various projects since he first saw him. He even remembered the latter's first M COUNTDOWN performance in 2012. They then reminisced about their early days when they used to be cast in other artists' projects. Amidst discussing rookie-days struggles, BTS' Suga praised the NU'EST fame.

"You surmounting all those struggles is something out of a movie" (...) "I think you're so cool" (translation via BANGTANTV/Suchwita)

The idols agreed that the key to success is persistence in the face of difficulties.

Minhyun went on to reveal that he wants to keep performing for his loyal fans, lovingly called Hwangdo, who see him as happiness in their daily lives. The talk soon steered towards how both of their fandoms, Hwangdo and ARMY (BTS fans), have cute names. They discussed how the fans show them support on a regular basis, agreeing that they are like family since the idols will also grow old with their fans.

Jiya⁷ ꪜ FAN ACCOUNT @BTSTJ4SR our fans are called army, it sounds really pretty

and in french, ‘ami’ means friend

in english, it’s ARMY

it sounds like they’re gonna protect us from everything



yoongi is so precious 🥹

#SUGA #SUCHWITA #BTS #MINHYUN



pic.twitter.com/wgfu5XEwT7 our fans are called army, it sounds really prettyand in french, ‘ami’ means friendin english, it’s ARMYit sounds like they’re gonna protect us from everythingyoongi is so precious 🥹

Fan reactions and more

Fans were eager to share their reactions to the new episode of BTS' SUGA's show, especially when Wanna One singer made an appearance on the show. It is worth noting that the singer made his appearance to the day the band completed six years.

T | 지니후니 🐰🐦 @jiniehoonie



Suga and Minhyun on Suchwita that aired today mentioned Wanna One 🥰



Happy 6th as Wanna One members, Minhyunie, ty for letting me know you through PD101 S2, through Wanna One 🥺 ily our Emperor Hwang



#우리워너원_데뷔6주년_축하해 pic.twitter.com/a7gDGOQFls 230807 Wanna One's 6th Anniversary 🥳Suga and Minhyun on Suchwita that aired today mentioned Wanna One 🥰Happy 6th as Wanna One members, Minhyunie, ty for letting me know you through PD101 S2, through Wanna One 🥺 ily our Emperor Hwang

Minhyun 👑 @desertfoxhmh

Forever neat

All around sweet

Healthy life style

Wants to challenge the things he wants to at a comfortable pace

Grow older together w Hwangdo like friends 🥰

Considerate of those around him

Pledis weird af My takeaways from Minhyun's appearance on Suga’s SuchwitaForever neatAll around sweetHealthy life styleWants to challenge the things he wants to at a comfortable paceGrow older together w Hwangdo like friends 🥰Considerate of those around himPledis weird af

Areli⁷💜🔍⍤⃝🔎 @azc62

So soothing and calminggg 🧖🏽‍♀️ I'm loving this Suchwita episode with Minhyun...So soothing and calminggg 🧖🏽‍♀️

amirah 💜⁷ @xoamirahbee min yoongi spent that entire episode of suchwita gushing over hwan minhyun and i respect him for that cuz that’s exactly how i felt as soon as he showed up on alchemy of souls and yoongi gets me

Minhyun also spoke about his latest lead role in the ongoing drama, My Lovely Liar. He plays the role of a composer, Kim Doha, who is tangled in the accusations of murder and goes into hiding. He revealed his preparations for the role and divulged how similar he is to his character, among other conversations.

Toward the end of the episode, Minhyun added he is eager to begin the second chapter of his life as an idol and actor. He then talked about how Suchwita made him think deeply about who he is.

More on the BTS rapper

BTS' SUGA a.k.a Min Yoon-gi wrapped up his Agust D tour not long ago, with the final show taking place on August 6, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea. A recent announcement by BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled plans for the idol's imminent military enlistment, saying SUGA has applied for the termination of his enlistment postponement.

Meanwhile, ARMYs await further news regarding the same.