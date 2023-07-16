“MY SOPE BABIES!”: ARMY’s go feral as BTS’ J-Hope is set to guest on Suga’s show Suchwita

The new teaser of SUGA's drinking show, Suchwita, hints at BTS' J-Hope, aka Jung Ho-seok, being the next guest. The Haegeum rapper has a track record of hosting some well-known Korean celebrities in its past episodes. So, when the latest teaser, which was released on July 16, showed a new guest that resembled SUGA's bandmate. Moreover, as fans came across J-Hope's iconic laughter and his face in the teaser, ARMYs expressed joy at the same.

In the teaser for the 14th episode of Suchwita, SUGA and J-Hope can be seen laughing, drinking, and talking, while showing off a few dance moves. The duo, who are lovingly called "SOPE" by the fans, immediately started trending on Twitter under several hashtags, including "MY SOPE," "SOPE," "Suchwita," and "hobi."

ARMYs have a field day as they see Suchwita's editors covering J-hope's face with a sugar cube in the teaser

The editors of SUGA's Suchwita usually hide the faces of the show's guests in teasers, so fans found it hilarious how they tried to hide J-Hope altogether. However, it was pointless, considering how easy it is for ardent fans to recognize the Daydream singer's cheerful attitude and laughter. They even found it endearing how SUGA is always energized whenever BTS' "vitamin hobi" is around.

Diving further into conversations, SUGA celebrated J-Hope's birthday by belting out a birthday song for him with a cake while they also discussed imminent military service. It was then that fans jokingly commented how SUGA literally mentioned the idol's name in the birthday song yet the editors chose to put a giant sugar cube covering the idol's face in the same scene.

More on Suchwita and the Arson singer

Suchwita is a show hosted by BTS' SUGA where he invites fellow celebrities and engages in heartfelt conversations with them over drinks. Prior to Jung Ho-seok's appearance on Suchwita, the show also booked tables for other BTS members, including RM (Kim Nam-joon) who was seen twice on the show, Jimin, and Jin (Kim Seok-jin).

In the episode where Jin graced the show, fans were surprised to find J-Hope make an appearance, which was unexpected by both ARMYs and the other two idols chatting away on camera.

Apart from the BTS artists, Suchwita has seen a fair share of other popular celebs, including BIGBANG's Tae-yang, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, and Woozi in two separate episodes, and label-mate TXT's Yeon-jun and Tae-hyun appearing together on the show among many other stars.

Meanwhile, J-Hope, or Jung Ho-seok, enlisted in the army in April of this year and is currently serving as an active soldier in the South Korean military. Recently, during the 10th birth-anniversary of ARMY, he surprised fans by taking to his Weverse account to post a heartfelt letter about his rank in the military and even posting a special note on ARMY Day.

Fans are thus delighted to learn of the idol's upcoming appearance on Suchwita as they await his dispatch from the military in October 2024.

The 14th episode of Suchwita is slated to drop on July 19, 2023, at 10 pm KST.