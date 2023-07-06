SHINee Taemin's thoughtful gesture goes viral as he asks for help from fans in giving SEVENTEEN's Hoshi a well-deserved treat

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi is living the dream. His fave, SHINee's Taemin, was seen asking fans during a recent live what food the SPIDER singer enjoys. He revealed that he wanted to buy him something good to eat.
Recently SEVENTEEN's Hoshi did the HARD TikTok dance challenge with Taemin, where the latter could be seen getting comfortable and goofy with his junior. The clip began with Hoshi brandishing a signed copy of SHINee's first album, the repackaged AMIGO, which served as an inspiration for the SEVENTEEN artist in becoming an idol himself.
Both SHAWOLs (SHINee fans) and CARATs (SEVENTEEN fans) are enjoying these interactions. Therefore, naturally, when Taemin asked for the 27-year-old's food of choice, both fandoms lost their cool with one even writing, "hoshi's winning".
Fans react to Hoshi's interactions with Taemin
The SEVENTEEN member has met his idols quite a few times by now and was even seen attending SHINee's 15th-anniversary fan meeting in clothes representing the fandom color of his sunbaes (seniors). It was then that he exchanged numbers with Taemin, and their friendship took flight. Meanwhile, recently, Taemin was thrilled to learn both he and Hoshi share the INFP personality type.
Therefore Taemin asking for recommendations to feed his junior was taken positively by both fandoms as they flooded social media with their reactions.
In their latest HARD dance video, both artists seemed close as they danced off to the track, and being the main dancers of their individual groups made the challenge even more exciting for the viewers. It was also on that day when the two exchanged signed copies of their individual albums, SHINee's AMIGO and SEVENTEEN's latest EP, FML.
How the SEVENTEEN singer won SHINee over
Hoshi of SEVENTEEN has become sort of a president or representative of the SHAWOL fandom, lately. He is well-known among SHINee members as one of their most ardent fans. SHINee's Min-ho said in a recent live that since his mother and the SEVENTEEN member share the same name, Soon-young, seeing the latter reminds the SHINee member of his mother, thus making him happy.
Even recently Min-ho mentioned the Super singer during an interview saying the 27-year-old idol said he is "really serious" about SHINee.
Back in 2016, the SEVENTEEN member revealed on a reality show that he loved SHINee so much that he listened to their songs while falling asleep and has since shown his love for his SHINee sunbaes quite a few times. It is natural that his idols caught wind of his admiration, too.
Now, it only remains to be seen if fans get further interactions between their faves in the future.