"The future is going to be all right": BTS’ SUGA’s fans react as BIG HIT MUSIC announces the rapper’s plans to enlist in the military

BIG HIT MUSIC revealed that BTS’ SUGA is gearing up to begin his mandatory military service. The Daechwita rapper has officially withdrawn his military enlistment postponement request, which means he is eligible to enlist in the military.

BTS’ SUGA is slated to be the third member of the group to enlist in the military. Bangtan’s oldest member Jin was the first member of the group to enlist in the military on December 13 last year. Meanwhile, J-hope was the second member of the group to enlist in the military on April 18 this year.

On both occasions, all seven members of BTS came together to bid adieu to the members enlisting in the military. Now, in light of Suga's decision to enlist, fans are expressing their feelings about the same on social media, wishing the artist well. Sharing BIG HIT MUSIC’s official statement and a short video of BTS’ SUGA, one fan, @flower_erica3, wrote:

“The future is going to be all right.”

Erica🦋 @flower_erica3 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/uQW3fYA4A4 Everything is making sense YOONGI opening the door, the tears, the sign “ The Future is going to be all right” #SUGA knew he was leaving

BTS’ SUGA’s fans react to BIG HIT MUSIC’s statement about his plans to enlist in the military

BIG HIT MUSIC released a brief statement via Weverse, revealing that BTS’ SUGA has initiated the military enlistment process by applying to terminate his enlistment postponement. This means that the rapper is eligible to be called to the military anytime soon.

The agency assured ARMYs that they will notify fans of future updates and spare no efforts in taking utmost care of the Haegeum singer.

"We would like to inform our fans that Suga has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement."

The notice further stated:

"We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist."

ARMYs have taken to social media to share their views on BTS’ SUGA’s decision to enlist. Most fans revealed that they had an inkling about his future plans after the mega completion of his first-ever solo world tour in Seoul’s famed KSPO Dome.

Several ARMYs were also reminded of his song What do you think from his second mixtape D-2, where he took a subtle jibe at his detractors for taunting him and his bandmates about their impending military enlistment. Nonetheless, ARMYs have written sweet and encouraging messages for the D-DAY singer and wished him well for his future, promising that they will wait for him.

The BTS rapper and music producer held his final stage performance of his D-Day World Tour in Seoul. The concert was attended by his bandmates RM, V, and even J-hope and Jin, who are currently enlisted in the military. He performed with fellow rapper and friend RM on the song Strange and another unreleased track from the Indigo singer’s upcoming album.

Towards the end, BTS’ SUGA burst out crying while taking in the overwhelming love and support from fans as he ended the concert on a high. Later that night, he hosted a solo Weverse live, wherein he asked fans to be healthy and happy until Bangtan reunites in 2025.

BTS’ SUGA reveals his 7 tattoo at the final D-DAY concert

BTS’ SUGA had big plans up his sleeves at his final D-DAY concert in Seoul. Besides the beautiful and breathtaking lineup of songs he performed, the singer had another big surprise for ARMYs. At one point, he lowered his jacket and showed ARMYs his 7 tattoo, earning loud cheers from fans.

For those unversed, Bangtan members had gotten their lucky number "7" tattooed on their bodies to commemorate their 10th debut anniversary.

While the other six members had revealed their tattoos, the Daechwita rapper was the only one who hadn’t revealed his tattoo up until yesterday’s concert. More details regarding his military enlistment are expected to be unveiled at a later date.