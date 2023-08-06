"He injured his left shoulder and got the tattoo there": BTS' Suga unveils his 7-tattoo at D-Day final concert, leaving ARMYs emotional

On August 6, 2023, BTS' Suga held his final Agust D-Day encore concert at Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome) in Seoul. Here, he finally revealed his "7" tattoo in front of ARMYs, which instantly made them emotional.

During the BTS Festa 2022 dinner in June, the band members considered getting matching friendship tattoos to symbolize their strong bond and decade-long friendship. Now, since they shared plans to concentrate more on their individual careers, with every member set to enlist for mandatory military service, the tattoo become a symbol of their shared bond.

In the aforementioned concert, the idol pulled down his jacket to show his much-awaited 7 tattoo, sending fans present at the venue into a frenzy. Moreover, when the video of the same went viral on social media, fans noticed that the idol got the tattoo on the shoulder. Getting the tattoo on this body part was personally significant since he was severely injured back in 2012 after meeting with an unfortunate accident before his debut, resulting in a dislocated shoulder.

The idol also underwent surgery to treat his torn labrum in his shoulder in November 2020. As fans noticed the place where he got the tattoo, they were overly emotional.

kookie⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @ot74eva613 @charts_k @BTS_twt he injured his left shoulder and got the tattoo there

Fans get emotional after noticing Suga's "7" tattoo being placed near his shoulder scar

As Suga wrapped up the Agust D-Day concert in Seoul, he finally showed his 7 tattoo to fans who had been guesing where he must have gotten it. Apart from Suga, all the other members of the group have already revealed their tattoos.

When the idol showcased his tattoo, ARMYs realized how hard it must have been for him to finally reveal it, considering it was placed where he was injured and had experienced traumas. As was expected, they praised the rapper for his bravery in sharing it.

On the same day, the idol took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse to explicitly show his 7 tattoo, providing a clearer view of the same. Naturally, fans went wild with the placement of his tattoo and expressed various opinions on social media, with some cheering and others crying. Moreover, ARMYs are elated now that every member of the group has shown their tattoos.

kris⁷ @lykhrysna @90symn and it's near his scar 🥹

hani⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @itsbtszone



pic.twitter.com/tnj22Aj8m8 YOONGI FINALLY SHOWING ARMYS HIS 7 TATTOO ON THE LAST DAY OF HIS TOUR… OH I CAN’T-

sese @ggukiesee

pic.twitter.com/HW1Dn4cW2y Yoongi's seven tatto being the exact place where it has hurt him, I'm crying love you gii

Fika D. S @TaekookVK89

7 in shoulder???

I understand why he got a tattoo on him shoulder

The struggle he went through was not easy

The tattoo will remind him how he struggled to reach the point he has reached

The pain on he shoulder is a testament to how strong he is Yoongi tatto7 in shoulder???I understand why he got a tattoo on him shoulderThe struggle he went through was not easyThe tattoo will remind him how he struggled to reach the point he has reachedThe pain on he shoulder is a testament to how strong he is pic.twitter.com/H0fay3NIFV

🍌 @agustdicksucker Dont let yoongi showing his tattoo distract you from the fact that we still dont know where yoongi’s tattoo is

yuki⁷(slow) @joon_lovebot THEYRE HIS ACHILLES HEEL AND HIS GREATEST STRENGTH

Agust D-Day concert sees the reunion of several BTS members

Another highlight of the event was the appearance of Jin and j-hope, who are currently serving in the military. The duo took leave from their service to attend Suga's Agust D-Day concert. They were seen waving Army bombs, screaming, and showing support for Suga alongside the enthusiastic crowd.

Meanwhile, Kim Namjoon, who also joined the D-Day stage, disclosed his unreleased song and mentioned that it would be the last time he would stand in front of ARMYs before enlisting in the military.

Needless to say, the last day of Suga's aforementioned encore concert was full of surprises and tear-jerking moments for ARMYs, who flooded social media with various posts.

Moreover, the AMYGDALA singer also requested ARMYs to wait until 2025 when the group members will finally reunite after concluding their mandatory military service in his latest Weverse live.