"This is very personal to me": BTS' Jungkook melts fans' hearts by singing V's song Winter Bear on his TikTok live

On August 4, 2023, a delightful surprise awaited BTS fans as Jungkook sang Winter Bear, a song originally performed by his BTS bandmate V (Kim Taehyung). This sudden surprise during Jungkook's second TikTok live session amazed his audience.

For the longest time, fans had been eagerly hoping for a collaboration between the two in the form of a sub-unit or at least a joint musical endeavor. Hence, this live session became the occasion they had been waiting for.

Fans' hearts fill up to the brim as Jungkook harmonizes with V's song Winter Bear during his TikTok live

Jungkook, who has recently joined TikTok, embarked on this venture during his second-ever live session on the platform. As he regularly watches and enjoys YouTube videos on his live, by either singing along or dancing to them, this time, the viewers started requesting him to sing Winter Bear.

Winter Bear was released on August 9, 2019. The song's lyrics hold a special place in the hearts of BTS fans as it evokes emotions of longing and comfort and the desire to connect with a lost loved one.

V's expressive vocals add a layer of sincerity to its heartfelt lyrics, allowing viewers to feel a genuine connection to the song. It's often speculated that this song holds a special place in V's heart because it is possibly a tribute to his late grandmother.

Jungkook's interaction with Winter Bear appeared to be filled with genuine emotion. He played the song's music video on YouTube, gazing intently at the screen as his eyes sparkled with fondness.

Engaging in a bit of impromptu singing, he blended his voice with the song's melody, creating a much-awaited duet-like performance effect that touched the hearts of his fans. With a keen ear for detail, Jungkook lowered the volume of the original track to harmonize with his singing, a gesture that showcased his tenderness towards the song.

Interestingly, Jungkook not only sang but also playfully imitated V's expressions from the music video, which made him extra adorable. This unexpected gesture of singing Winter Bear on a TikTok live session not only revealed Jungkook's admiration for V's song but also created fresh enthusiasm among ARMY fans for potential future collaborations between the two artists-cum-friends.

Some of the reactions regarding this wonderful display of bondage between the BTS members can be seen as follows:

Fika D. S @TaekookVK89

JK's 🥹

He was even involved in the making of Winter Bear's MV

That's why he gets emotional every time he sees this Video

They spent a lot of time together and this is a moment, they won't easily forget.



G.C.F

Winter Bear MV

By. Jeon Jungkook ꨄ pic.twitter.com/As6UIxJrIG Memories with WINTER BEARJK's 🥹He was even involved in the making of Winter Bear's MVThat's why he gets emotional every time he sees this VideoThey spent a lot of time together and this is a moment, they won't easily forget.G.C.FWinter Bear MVBy. Jeon Jungkook ꨄ twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

This live session took place after Jungkook's performance at Suga's concert, marking a historic day for fans. During the live, they were seen singing Suga's song Burn It together, igniting immense excitement among the audience. This sent the fans into a frenzy, especially since it had been nearly a year since the BTS members had performed together.

Adding to the heartwarming moments, Jungkook also showcased his solo track Seven on Inkigayo Music Bank on July 30, 2023. In an adorable display of camaraderie, Taehyung was present to support his fellow member.

This gesture melted fans' hearts, as V not only attended but also joined Jungkook on stage, dancing to Seven during the pre-stage recording. Such moments of unity and support among the BTS members reaffirm their strong bond.