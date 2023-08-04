"TIKTOK KING JUNGKOOK": BTS' Jungkook captivates ARMYs, breaking records with over 7M followers and overtaking Johnny Depp as most followed account

BTS' Jungkook has demonstrated his worldwide influence once again after garnering over seven million followers on his TikTok account. Dubbed as the 'TikTok King' by fans, as he captivated ARMYs after breaking records on the popular social media platform on August 4. Additionally, Jungkook has officially overtaken Johnny Depp, becoming the most followed account on TikTok in just a matter of hours.

At the time of writing, Jungkook has over seven million followers on TikTok and will be aiming for 10M followers soon. On August 2, the singer's TikTok account surpassed the fpur million followers milestone in an astonishingly short time.

TIKTOK KING JUNGKOOK

The singer surpassed the previous record of the most followed account with 3.4 million followers on the platform, which was held by Johnny Depp at 3.3 million followers. Jungkook achieved this remarkable milestone in just 12 hours and 46 minutes, leaving fans amazed. The artist's latest TikTok achievement also came as a surprise.

On August 1, the BTS star revealed his secret TikTok account, unveiling his username as ‘Ian.’ He accidentally exposed his private TikTok account while attempting to share a TikTok of ENHYPEN's Jay and Jungwon dancing to his hit song Seven (feat. Latto). Eagle-eyed ARMYs quickly caught on to the account, and Jungkook playfully changed the username to his initials JK.

Meanwhile, the name ‘Ian’ also holds a special significance for the singer, as it was one of the stage name ideas he had considered before debuting.

ah everyone knows my tiktok account now because i shared the tiktok link kekekekekekekeke (ah i made the nickname Ian… im embarrassed…) thats right, thats me. but im not going to use it. its for monitoring use

ah everyone knows my tiktok account now because i shared the tiktok link kekekekekekekeke (ah i made the nickname Ian… im embarrassed…) thats right, thats me. but im not going to use it. its for monitoring use

i quickly changed it to JK…

ah… im embarrassed…heh ah… dont make fun of me the next time we see each other

BTS' Jungkook enchants ARMYs worldwide as he takes TikTok by storm, amasses over 7M followers, and surpasses Johnny Depp as the platform's most-followed account

The BTS member's lighthearted response to his accidental TikTok account reveal was loved by fans as he embraced his playful side despite being known as one of the most professional artists in the music industry.

After the accidental reveal of his TikTok account, Jungkook's followers increased exponentially, making him also the fastest solo artist to reach 200,000 followers on TikTok, surpassing renowned global artists like Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, on August 2, BTS' Jungkook uploaded his first TikTok post, which was the Seven dance challenge with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu.

The Seven star had more to offer fans. On August 3, the artist surprised fans with his first TikTok live and did a Weverse live to interact with them. He also told them to stop teasing him by calling him 'Ian' after his account reveal. Over the past few days, the singer has been trending on all major social platforms because of his unstoppable dedication to connecting with his fans worldwide.

ARMYs unwavering support of the artist also became a hot topic for netizens with the singer's achievement on TikTok. Here's how fans reacted to the BTS’ golden maknae's unstoppable global influence and TikTok success with his arrival on the platform.

BTS' Jungkook proves everlasting popularity with ARMYs on TikTok

The Seven singer's popularity on TikTok has been a subject of discussion for a long time. In October 2021, the artist’s Tiktok hashtag surpassed a whopping 74 billion views, an achievement that no other individual had before. He was the first and only person in the world to reach the milestone, extending his record as the Most Viewed Individual Hashtag in TikTok history.

His presence on the platform has been consistently appreciated by viewers and fans, with his content having millions of likes and shares.

Even before the BTS singer made a personal TikTok account, his popularity on the platform was evident because of the support of ARMYs and the edits made by them. Fans would share BTS-related content featuring Jungkook on their own accounts, showcasing his talent, charisma, and endearing personality.

In May 2021, the artist’s hashtag was reported to have garnered 50.4 billion views despite him not having an official account. Less than six months later, he broke the 30 billion barrier, which made him achieve an additional 20 billion views.

In August 2020, the artist’s popularity on TikTok was skyrocketing, with 15.6 billion views. Meanwhile, other BTS members also have commendable solo hashtag numbers. Apart from his TikTok success, Jungkook has been actively engaging with fans on Weverse for spontaneous live broadcasts and direct interactions.

As fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming music releases and projects, BTS' youngest member continues to captivate hearts and break records in the world of entertainment.

