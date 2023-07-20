"HE SOUNDS SO HEAVENLY": BTS' Jungkook mesmerizes ARMYs with debut performance on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

On July 20, Jungkook performed his debut solo on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge at 12 pm BST. The singer performed his smash hit latest single SEVEN and a special cover of Oasis' Let There Be Love. He also gave an interview with BBC Radio 1 during live.

As soon as the official social media handle of BBC Radio 1 uploaded the clip of Jungkook's performance, ARMYs took to social networking sites to express their excitement and praised the artist for his heavenly vocals during the live.

BBC Radio 1 hosts also mentioned that the artist's solo SEVEN is a "proper pop banger" and that they "loved that song so much." The hosts also praised his classic cover of Oasis' Let There Be Love, noting that it was very "emotional." After the live performance, many fans also got an opportunity to read the messages by the hosts for the SEVEN singer during the live. The messages praised the BTS member's vocals and expressed love for his live performance.

Meanwhile, Jungkook became the first Korean soloist to perform on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. BTS and Jungkook are the only Korean acts to ever perform on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

BTS ARMY rejoice as Jungkook performs on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

During the BBC Live Lounge interview, the artist also mentioned his excitement for his single SEVEN. When asked about his favorite memory of the UK, the singer mentioned that his last performance at the Wembley Stadium concert was the best time. However, he added that his new favorite moment "is now," which was his live.

The artist also thanked ARMYs for their love and support. The Golden Maknae mentioned that all BTS members have time to grow individually through their solo projects that reflect their own characteristics and tastes. He added, after this time of personal growth, the group's synergy will be much more powerful as a team and he can't wait to perform with all the BTS members.

As the news of Jungkook's Live Lounge debut performance came out, ARMYs took to social media platforms to express their excitement and support. The singer was trending on Twitter, including in the UK. Here is how fans reacted to the artist's Live Lounge Performance:

suno⁷ @baragijeonjk



#JUNGKOOKLIVELOUNGE

JUNGKOOK ON LIVE LOUNGE @BBCR1 @bts_bighit Voice of angelsJUNGKOOK ON LIVE LOUNGE

✩ @ihr8jk @BBCR1 HE’S HAVING SO MUCH FUN I LOVE HIM

White Rabbit⁷ (she/her) 🎮⚽️♌️ 💛💜 @juliebaker201 @BBCR1 @bts_bighit He needs to bring this Oasis song out properly, he's making me tearful

More about BTS' Jungkook on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

The show, featuring Jungkook, was hosted by Radio 1's Rickie H-Williams, Melvin Odoom, and Danny Howard. Rickie H-Williams and Melvin Odoom came back from Amsterdam in time for the Live, after they were discovered by the co-host Greg James on July 19 in the #Radio1GiantDJHunt.

Greg has also set several rules for Rickie and Melvin in their attempts to return without being allowed to fly. On July 20, just before the Live, Radio 1 updated on Twitter that the hosts were back for the live.

Meanwhile, BTS' youngest member has also etched his name in history as the first Korean soloist to grace the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. With this remarkable achievement, the SEVEN singer has once again showcased his global influence and BTS' reach, making ARMYs proud all around the world.

Previously, BTS performed on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge in 2021, and on July 27, made their much-awaited return, performing hits Dynamite, Permission to Dance, and a cover of Puff Daddy and Faith Evans' I'll Be Missing You, which samples The Police's track Every Breath You Take.

