SEVENTEEN 'Be the Sun' Philippines and Indonesia Concert: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and all you need to know

On October 14, SEVENTEEN announced more dates and cities for their Asian tour. The group updated its schedule after completing its North American and Singapore tours on October 13. The K-pop artists have put out a new update of their Asian Tour as the poster was released on the group's official social media.

According to the announcement, the group will perform in Bulacan, the Philippines, on December 17 and in Jakarta, Indonesia, on December 28. SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] - BULACAN is being promoted by Live Nation Philippines. The general ticket sale will be live on October 25, 10 am onwards.

The presale for fan club members will be on October 23 from 10 am to 11.59 pm. More information on seating arrangements, ticket prices, and ticket purchase guidelines will be shared soon. Fans can also register to become a CARAT member on Weverse until October 18 at 1 pm (PHT). Ticket information for the concert in Indonesia is yet to be announced.

SEVENTEEN 'Be the Sun' Philippines will amp up the feels

This would be SEVENTEEN's additional concert in both countries. The group will perform in the Philippines in Bulacan at the Philippine Arena on December 17 and in Jakarta at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium on December 28.

Moreover, the group completed their two-day concert in Jakarta on September 24 and 25 and their two-day show in Manila on October 8 and 10. SEVENTEEN is also set to hold a concert at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on November 19 and 20 and in the Tokyo Dome on November 26 to 27. The final concert will be at the Vantelin Dome in Nagoya on December 3 and 4.

SEVENTEEN had their previous Be The Sun concert in Manila in October at the Mall of Asia Arena. During the show, the group members were seen telling their Filipino fans that the group will be coming back to the country. The group's leader, S.Coups, spoke amid one of his speeches at the concert and hinted at the upcoming concert in the Philippines.

세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) @pledis_17 #AMAs [NEWS] So excited and honored to be nominated for the 2022 @AMAs ! Voting for Favorite K-Pop Artist opens on November 1. Don’t miss the show on November 20 at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork [NEWS] So excited and honored to be nominated for the 2022 @AMAs! Voting for Favorite K-Pop Artist opens on November 1. Don’t miss the show on November 20 at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork! #AMAs https://t.co/L22Q8TDKtS

Fans are now thrilled after the surprise news of the concert and are looking forward to the performances by the group. Meanwhile, on October 13, the group was announced as one of the nominees by the AMAs on Twitter. The organizers have chosen SEVENTEEN for the Favorite K-Pop Artist category, as the there are six new or reintroduced categories this year.

The group is nominated in the category with top K-pop groups, including BTS, BLACKPINK, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), and TWICE.

