Weverse Con Festival 2023: ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, BUMZU, Dvwn, & Jeremy Zucker join the lineup of the event's first edition

On March 22, Weverse Con Festival 2023 confirmed its second lineup. The HYBE Labels’ festival will be showcasing performances by several artists from June 10 to 11 at the KSPO Dome and the 88 Lawn Field in Olympic Park, Seoul.

After announcing several artists including Zico, XIA Junsu, and Baekho, among others for its final lineup, the festival added more names such as ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, BUMZU, Dvwn, and Jeremy Zucker to its lineup.

With K-pop fans excited about the first lineup of artists, the second lineup came as a huge surprise, with many popular artists being added to the list.

Meanwhile, fans are also anticipating the more popular artists in the lineup as they will be announced later. Those interested can check out more information about the Weverse Con Festival 2023 and its ticket reservation details on Weverse.

Weverse Con Festival 2023: More about the second lineup of the event’s first edition

Weverse is a popular entertainment app for the fan community. K-pop agency HYBE owns the app and the upcoming festival is its first-ever Weverse Con Festival 2023.

Among the artists slated to join the event's lineup is ENHYPEN, a South Korean boy band formed by Belift Lab via the popular 2020 survival competition show I-Land. The group has 7 members including Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki.

The group debuted with EP Border: Day One on November 30, 2020. On October 18, 2022, ENHYPEN announced its first world tour which was extended for January and February 2023, with shows in the Philippines and Thailand.

Another group to join the artist lineup for the Weverse Con Festival 2023 is LE SSERAFIM, a five-member South Korean girl group formed by Source Music. The group consists of members Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha and Hong Eun-chae. It initially had 6 members until Kim Ga-ram left the group on July 20, 2022, following her contract termination. On May 2, 2022, the girl group debuted with its first EP, Fearless.

The other artist in the second lineup is Kye Beom-ju, also known as Bumzu, a South Korean singer, songwriter, and record producer. The artist was a contestant on Superstar K4. He came out with his debut album, Something Special on September 27, 2013. The artist is renowned for writing and producing most of his discographies of boy groups NU'EST and Seventeen.

The Weverse Con Festival 2023's other lineup artist consist of Dvwn who is a South Korean singer-songwriter under KOZ Entertainment. He debuted as a soloist on November 21, 2018, with the EP Panorama.

The lineup also features international artist Jeremy Zucker, an American singer-songwriter renowned for his massive hit tracks Comethru, You Were Good to Me, and All the Kids Are Depressed. The artist released multiple EPs and 2 full-length albums including Love Is Not Dying in 2020 and Crusher in 2021.

More information on Weverse Con Festival

The third line-up of the Weverse Con Festival 2023 is expected to be revealed in the upcoming months. Previously, the festival announced a lineup of incredible artists for the event's virtual edition in 2022.

In 2022, the Weverse Con festival included performances from many HYBE artists at the Korea International Exhibition Center. The festival’s 2022 edition lineup included BUMZU, Dvwn, ENHYPEN, fromis_9, Lee Hyun, SEVENTEEN, and TXT. The festival also featured pop star Justin Bieber, who performed at a virtual concert.

The 2022 Weverse Con was based on the theme “New Era” which was a tribute to the artists and fans who were apart and facing a new paradigm in music where they reunited after the pandemic’s difficult times. It presented performances from the artists’ with a 2022 New Year countdown event.

The festival featured five multi-stages, special stages, a live band, and a hybrid music-and-talk performance. It also had a special tribute stage.

As stated before, HYBE joined Weverse to give a better experience to fans at the Weverse Con Festival 2023 like last year's virtual edition but on a larger scale with more artists joining the lineup outside HYBE.

