"ATE and left NO CRUMBS": Fans go berserk as BTS' RM joins Suga to perform Strange on Day 3 of The Final Agust D Tour

On Sunday, August 3, SUGA rolled out the Day 3 show for his The Final Agust D Tour, and the special guest this time was BTS' RM. As the idol entered the stage, he started singing Strange, which was on SUGA's D-2 album as a collaboration between him and RM. Expectedly, the audience berserk as soon as they spotted the BTS leader.

After the iconic performance, SUGA left the stage for RM to roll out his solo debut title track, Wild Flower, from his first album, Indigo. While fans did anticipate this, they also rejoiced upon seeing the same. However, the idol had more in store for them. Not only did he announce that he'll be enlisting soon but he also sang an unreleased song for the audience as a parting gift before he departed for his mandatory military service.

KNJ Fanpage .....(*SLOW*) @joonfanpage



Kim Namjoon ATE and left NO CRUMBS



RM the stage commander

You did great RM Namjoon performing STRANGE with SUGAKim Namjoon ATE and left NO CRUMBSRM the stage commanderYou did great RM pic.twitter.com/EC0YLhqVfN

ARMYs express their excitement online as BTS' RM joins SUGA to perform their collaborative song Strange on the Day 3 of The Final Agust D Tour

For every show of the three-day special concert, The Final Agust D Tour, that SUGA organized at the KSPO Dome, Seoul, he's been bringing in BTS members as special guests. While it was Jung Kook and Jimin for the first two days, the third day was joined by BTS' RM. Likewise, fans screamed as they saw him make his entry on stage.

Even before the concert kickstarted, many Korea-based ARMYs went on to X (formerly known as Twitter) to talk about how they heard Wild Flower and Strange being rehearsed at the KSPO Dome. Since then, fans have been extremely thrilled over the same since they have never gotten a live performance of Strange until now.

( j )⁷ @912daze absolutely lost my mind with Strange 🥵 you think you got taste oh baby how do you knowabsolutely lost my mind with Strange 🥵 pic.twitter.com/JppoAmaIbI

rkive @joooniehq WE’RE GETTING STRANGE AND WILD FLOWER TONIGHT OH MY GODDDDDDDD NAMGI ARE COMING FOR US YALL pic.twitter.com/nrSMo5TBuF

Moonie⁷🌙 @btsot7_613 LOOK AT JOONIE 'S HAIR



THANK YOU YOONGI

#D_DAY_THE_FINAL_D3

#SUGA_AgustD_TOUR_the_Final

#AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_Seoul

#AugustIsForAGUST

pic.twitter.com/WU4cbx4wDy NAMGI PERFORMING STRANGE TOGETHER , KIM NAMJOON YOU'RE SO HOTLOOK AT JOONIE 'S HAIRTHANK YOU YOONGI

Imen⁷ ⟭⟬ 🦋💜 @BTS21_2019

pic.twitter.com/4RB91gtcEp Such an amazing moment seeing Namgi perfom 'strange' You did so well and lit up the stage

With BTS' RM rolling out his stage for Strange alongside SUGA, ARMYs sang along with the two word-for-word. However, that was not all that the idol had prepared. Following this, he continued to sing Wild Flower from his album Indigo, which was released in collaboration with youjeen.

After the two consecutive performances, the idol paused to convey a special message to his fans. Though many fans guessed it from his shaved head, BTS' RM confessed that he'll be leaving to fulfill his mandatory military enlistment soon. He started his speech by saying:

"Hello, I'm RM. It's been some time since I've been on stage. First if all, the fact that I can join SUGA on his final show is such an honor. Are you happy for him as well? I wanted to talk about my hair. I'm getting a lot of calls related to my hair style. It doesn't have anything to do with joining the army. Just know that I'm not enlisting anytime soon. I was just getting really hot and so I decided to cut it."

The BTS leader continued:

"And there's something I need to say. I think this is the last time I'm standing onstage before enlisting so I brought all of you a gift. Many of you might be expecting some songs of mine but out of my album. I started a new project with new people so this is a song in the works. It's one of my most treasured songs so I would like to sing it here today just for you guys. The title hasn't been decided yet. I'll show you my unreleased song. Can you enjoy the song with me? Thank you."

As BTS' RM conveyed his heartwarming yet heartbreaking ment, he continued to sing his unreleased song.

At the end of the show, fans were filled with a roller coaster of emotions. While there were undoubtedly excited about the new upcoming song and were thrilled listening to Strange live for the first time, the news of soon enlistment left the concert with a bitter-sweet ending. Regardless, they continue to send love and support for BTS' RM with promised to wait for him.