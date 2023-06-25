Watch: Clips of BTS' Jimin, V, and Jung Kook attending SUGA's concert go viral

BTS' maknae line, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, attended SUGA's Agust D D-DAY concert in Seoul on June 25, 2023. Prior to the agency announcing additional dates for his three-day encore tour, the concert on June 25 was meant to be the last in the Haegeum rapper's solo concert tour. The ARMY fandom especially went gaga when clips of the youngest three BTS members arriving at the venue spread like wildfire on the internet.
Fans initially believed that they would finally get the much-awaited Tony Montana performance live. Although that did not happen, they were over the moon when they saw SUGA giving Jimin, V, and Jung Kook a shout-out in the audience.
"The chaotic maknaes": BTS' fans trend 'Vminkook' as Jimin, V, and Jung Kook attend SUGA's Agust D D-DAY concert in Seoul
The three youngest BTS members supported their second oldest member by attending his Agust D solo concert in Seoul on June 25, 2023. Jimin, V, and Jung Kook were initially spotted arriving at the venue amidst much cheer. V and Jung Kook, lovingly called 'TaeKook' arrived at the concert together leaving fans in a celebratory mood.
Videos and photos of the trio spread on the internet with many phrases even becoming Twitter trends. Words such as 'Vminkook,' 'TAEKOOK,' 'Yoongi hyung,' and 'Vmin' trended for multiple hours on the microblogging site as fans gushed over the younger members supporting their second-oldest member.
BTS' SUGA also formally introduced the trio by giving them a shoutout. He told fans how he usually felt lonely performing alone but the concert on June 25 was different. The camera then panned at the trio and they took up the big screen, as the audience erupted in loud screams. Fans also loved how Jimin bent a bit so that Jung Kook, who was behind him, could be seen on the screen.
Multiple videos of the trio grooving to SUGA's songs began doing the rounds on Twitter as fans hailed them.
BTS' SUGA announces three more days of Agust D D-DAY encore concert
At the end of his last concert on June 25, BTS' SUGA shared a hilariously edited poster announcing a three-day encore tour of his Agust D 'D-DAY' concert. The Haegeum rapper will take a break in July and then return to perform the tour from August 4 to 6, 2023. The concert will take place at the renowned Olympic Park KSPO Dome in Seoul.
The announcement of the encore dates surprised fans. They now hold on to the hope of seeing special collaboration performances live, such as Tony Montana featuring Jimin, People Pt. 2 featuring IU, and even Snooze featuring WOOSUNG of The Rose.