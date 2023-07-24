"I can't wait for their K-Drama": Fans gush over Hwang Min-hyun and Kim So-hyun's recent pictorial

On July 24, 2023, Elle Korea unveiled a new pictorial featuring Hwang Min-hyun and Kim So-hyun ahead of the duo's upcoming romance and supernatural drama, My Lovely Liar. The actors exude a powerful aura in the recently released pictures, which have gone viral on social media.

The pictorial featured Hwang Min-hyun and Kim So-hyun's chemistry, which left fans in awe. They were seen holding hands while sitting in the corner of a room as Kim So-hyun rested her head on the former's shoulder.

As soon as the K-Drama fans saw the duo's pictorial, they couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to react to the same. The pictures ignited their excitement about the drama and they can't wait to see the actors share the screen.

"I'M SCREAMING": Fans can't get enough of Hwang Min-hyun and Kim So-hyun's recent pictorial

Apart from the pictures they posed for together, individual pictures of the duo also surfaced online. Fans are delighted that they shared the images on their personal Instagram accounts and even liked each other's posts.

The recent pictorial increased the excitement and hype among K-Drama fans, who eagerly await the release of the upcoming project.

Apart from the pictorial, the duo also sat down for an interview with the publication and shed light on their experience working with each other. Kim So-hyun praised her co-star and said:

“I think in terms of chemistry when acting, eyes are the most important thing for actors. Your interaction with the other person begins first through the eyes when you can feel that they’re watching you well and on the same wavelength as you, and I think Min-hyun is an actor who has those good eyes.”

Hwang Min-hyun on the other hand mentioned that Kim So-hyun was a "happy virus" on set and guided him during the filming of the project.

"When I heard Kim So-hyun was confirmed for the drama, I really wanted to do this drama together with her. She was simply a ‘happy virus’ on set. Although she is younger than me, she guided me well because she is a big senior in acting. Above all, she’s someone who charmingly makes others comfortable around her,” he said.

The drama explores the life of Mok Sol Hee, who possesses a unique gift that enables her to distinguish between the truth and lies. However, she detests this ability and considers it a burden, as it makes it difficult for her to trust anyone. Mok Sol Hee soon crosses paths with a murder suspect, who fervently claims his innocence, but unfortunately, no one believes him.

Fans are excited to witness the chemistry between Kim So-hyun and Hwang Min-hyun and eagerly anticipate the release of the drama. The series is helmed by director Nam Sung-woo, who is known for other dramas including Love in Contract and My Roommate is a Gumiho. The drama is penned by screenwriter Seo Jung-Eun.

The duo's pictorial and interview will feature in the August issue of the aforementioned magazine.

My Lovely Liar is slated to premiere on July 31, 2023, and will comprise 16 episodes. It will be available to stream on Viki and TVING.