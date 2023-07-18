"Queen of all genres": K-drama fans shower praise over Shin Hye-sun for her choice of dramas

On June 17, 2023, Shin Hye-sun made her long-awaited comeback to the K-drama world with fantasy and webtoon-based drama, See You In My 19th Life. So far, ten episodes of the drama have been aired and fans haven't been able to stop praising the actress for her versatile acting, given that she slays action and showcases micro expressions effortlessly.

See You in My 19th Life, centers around Ban Ji-eum, a character who retains memories from her past life despite being reincarnated. Upon her rebirth, she recollects events spanning thousands of years and experiences a profound sense of achievement.

Tragically, her 18th life is cut short due to an unfortunate accident. Motivated by this loss, she embarks on a quest in her 19th life to reunite with individuals from her previous existence and embark on a quest to find a mysterious individual named Moon Seo-ha.

After watching her in the aforementioned drama, fans haven't been able to stop praising her for her choice of project and took to social media to gush about her.

K-drama fans rain compliments on Shin Hye-sun for her acting in See You In My 19th Life

In the ongoing fantasy and healing drama, See You In My 19th Life, Shin Hye-sun portrays the character of Ban Ji-eum, who retains memories of her previous life.

Each time she is reborn, she grapples with the weight of her past experiences, which ultimately strengthens her. Armed with the knowledge and wisdom from her previous life, she becomes aware of her ability to thrive and persevere in any situation. However, as the years pass, she begins to feel that life has become monotonous.

Given that the actress has worked in different genres with her roles in dramas like Legend of the Blue Sea, Hymn of Death, Angel's Last Mission: Love, Mr. Queen, Still 17, My Golden Life, and Stranger, fans are now pretty sure that she can carry off any role effortlessly.

#SeeYouInMy19thLife shin hye sun you are phenomenal her acting when jieum remembered what happened in her first life another amazing performance from herhttps://t.co/fFUfAY3NjL #SeeYouInMy19thLife Ep10

#SeeYouInMy19thLife Shin Hye Sun either goes all out or is just an effortless actress of massive range. I am floored by how seamless she is.

Shin Hye Sun freaking served.

Not only a diction fairy,she's also the acting nymph



The story might not be my cup of tea, but I would never argue that SHS carried this scene.

Kdrama Fever @adyppp Shin Hye Sun's acting skill is really on top especially with her crying scenes...

See You in My 19th Life also features Ahn Bo-hyun, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Ahn Dong-goo. Renowned director Lee Na-jung, known for her notable work on projects like Mine, Love Alarm seasons one and two, The Innocent Man, and more, helms the production for this K-drama. The screenplay was skillfully written by Choi Young-rim.

More about Shin Hye-sun

Shin Hye-sun is widely recognized as one of the most talented and prominent actresses in the South Korean entertainment industry. Her international fame skyrocketed when she starred in the highly acclaimed comedy and historical drama Mr. Queen, which garnered immense popularity both in South Korea and abroad.

Exciting news for fans is that the actress has been officially confirmed to appear in quite a few upcoming dramas, including Wax Doll and Welcome to Samdalri. After a three-year hiatus, anticipation is high for her strong comeback. Additionally, Shin Hye-sun has also been confirmed for the upcoming films Brave Citizen and Target.

The next episode of Shin Hye-sun's drama See You In My 19th Life is scheduled to air on July 22, 2023, and will be available to stream on Netflix.