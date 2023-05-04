Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop to reportedly star in upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint 

On May 3, 2023, South Korean media outlets Maeil Kyungjae and Edaily reported that Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop will be appearing in the upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint as the lead characters.

In response to the report made by the aforementioned media outlets, a source from Lee Min-ho's agency MYM Entertainment stated that it is correct that the actor has received a casting offer for Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint and it is one of the projects that he is reviewing. However, nothing has been decided yet.

Moreover, Ahn Hyo-seop's agency, The Present Company, also responded that the actor has received an offer to star in the upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint and is currently reviewing the casting offer.

The upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint delves into the life of Kim Dok-ja, whose world transforms into the world of the novel he is currently reading.

Ken @kdramawing



OMG!!! LMH X AHS acting together on the big screen!!



#LeeMinHo #AhnHyoSeop [EXCLUSIVE] LEE MIN HO AND AHN HYO SEOP reportedly will make his big screen debut with 'Omniscient Reader Viewpoint' as the lead, based on the web novel & webtoon with the same title.OMG!!! LMH X AHS acting together on the big screen!! [EXCLUSIVE] LEE MIN HO AND AHN HYO SEOP reportedly will make his big screen debut with 'Omniscient Reader Viewpoint' as the lead, based on the web novel & webtoon with the same title.OMG!!! LMH X AHS acting together on the big screen!! 😍#LeeMinHo #AhnHyoSeop https://t.co/u7ne4IaiAQ

Lee Min-ho may chronicle Yoo Joong-hyuk in the upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint

K-Drama Menfess @kdrama_menfess



Ahn Hyo Seob as Kim Dokja

Lee Min Ho as Yoo Joonghyuk



Visuals duooooo •kdm• Webt0on '0MNISCIENT READER VIEWP0INT' Movie Adaptationn casts so far.Ahn Hyo Seob as Kim DokjaLee Min Ho as Yoo JoonghyukVisuals duooooo •kdm• Webt0on '0MNISCIENT READER VIEWP0INT' Movie Adaptationn casts so far.Ahn Hyo Seob as Kim DokjaLee Min Ho as Yoo Joonghyuk 🔥🔥Visuals duooooo https://t.co/PMMSmpSzve

The upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint is based on a web novel of the same name. The film will follow the story of Kim Dok-ja, who lives in his own world, spending time reading novels and more. Actor Ahn Hyo-seop is set to chronicle the character of Kim Dok-ja, who gets involved in protecting the world along with his fellow friends after his life transforms into the world of the web novel he was reading.

Meanwhile, if Hallyu actor Lee Min-ho accepts the casting offer, he will chronicle the webtoon character Yoo Joong-hyuk, the protagonist of the web novel that Kim Dok-jaa was reading.

K-drama fans are excitedly waiting for the confirmation of the aforementioned casting news. It is also undoubtedly clear that Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop will be able to portray their respective characters with much versatility and their visuals will synchronize well with the webtoon characters as well. The web novel has also been adapted into a Webtoon and is currently loved by many avid readers.

Moroever, the casting news article has been trending on the South Korean media app Naver and placed on the 7th rank and under the most-viewed news so far. It has also been reported that if the duo accepts the casting offer, the filming will begin at the end of 2023 and the production costs will exceed over 20 billion won.

The upcoming fantasy and thriller film will be helmed by the director Kim Byung-woo, who is famous for his projects including Written, Terror Live, and more.

Rina @Rina_ko01 🥵🥵 I know that topic is very popular now.The plot of the Manhwa is very cool. I have goosebumps, I'm very hot. Let #LeeMinHo agree. I know he wants a movie with an unusual script. We also want🥵🥵 I know that topic is very popular now.The plot of the Manhwa is very cool. I have goosebumps, I'm very hot. Let #LeeMinHo agree. I know he wants a movie with an unusual script. We also want 😉🥵🥵 https://t.co/GAOcTz4WDM

This will be the first time Lee Min-ho will be appearing in a film in almost seven years as he was last seen in 2016 Chinese movie Bounty Hunters, while Ahn Hyo-seop will be making his film debut.

More about Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop

Lee Min-ho is one of the most popular actors in the South Korean entertainment industry and has been dubbed the Hallyu actor as well for his popularity among the international audience. He has appeared in a number of hit dramas including Boys Over Flowers, Legend of the Blue Sea, City Hunter, and many more. He recently appeared in the show Pachinko, based on the popular historical novel of the same name.

Ahn Hyo-seop is a Canadian actor who is currently working in the Korean industry and is famous among young K-drama viewers. He has appeared in a number of dramas, including Lovers of the Red Sky, Business Proposal, Abyss, Still 17, and much more. He is currently appearing in the medical and romance drama Dr. Romantic 3.

Lee Min-ho is set to appear in the upcoming space drama Ask The Stars alongside Gong Hyo-jin, while Ahn Hyo-seop is set to appear in the upcoming drama A Time Called You.

