"My heart cannot take it": Kim Seon-ho and Han So-hee to reportedly reunite in Hong Sisters' upcoming drama

On July 3, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Ten Asia reported that Kim Seon-ho and Han So-hee are in talks to star in the Hong Sisters' upcoming drama, Can This Love Be Translated?. Kim Seon-ho's agency, Salt Entertainment, has reported that the actor is positively reviewing the casting offer for Can This Love Be Translated.

Meanwhile, Han So-hee's agency, 9ato Entertainment, has confirmed that the actress has received the casting offer, but no decision has been made yet.

Can This Love Be Interpreted? depicts the tale of an interpreter and a renowned actor as their love story unravels. The romance blossoms amidst a series of misunderstandings, where both individuals misinterpret each other's expressions of love, which are conveyed in contrasting ways.

Kim Seon-ho and Han So-hee previously starred together in the historical drama 100 Days My Prince, and now they are set to reunite for the second time. Naturally, fans are thrilled and excited about this reunion.

The upcoming drama, Can This Love Be Translated?, has been creating abuzz among fans as it is a project by the renowned and prominent K-drama writers, the Hong Sisters. Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran have garnered fame in the Korean drama world for their highly successful projects, such as Hotel Del Luna and Alchemy of Souls.

The news of Kim Seon-ho and Han So-hee being in talks to star in the Hong Sisters' drama has sent fans into a frenzy. Fans consider this casting their "dream" casting and eagerly await the actors' acceptance of the offer. Moreover, the anticipation of their reunion in a romantic drama has further increased the excitement among fans.

K-drama enthusiasts have an additional reason to be thrilled. They witnessed the delightful interactions between Seon-ho and Han So-hee at the Asian Artist Awards held in Japan last year. During the event, the actress ensured Kim Seon-ho felt included by conversing with him.

Let's take a look at fans' reactions to the news of the actor's potential collaboration:

In other news, there have been rumors of Han So-hee starring in BTS' Jungkook's upcoming solo debut digital music video, Seven. However, 9ato Entertainment and Bighit Entertainment have stated that they cannot confirm this information.

Meanwhile, the Start-up actor's highly-anticipated debut film, The Childe, has been released in theaters and is receiving positive reviews from fans worldwide.

Can This Love Be Translated? will be helmed by director Yoo Young-eun, who is known for previous projects such as How to Buy a Friend and Bloody Heart.

More about Han So-hee and Kim Seon-ho

Han So-hee, a renowned South Korean actress, has gained fame for her bold and audacious performances in notable dramas like My Name, Nevertheless, The World of the Married, among others. Currently, she is preparing for her highly-anticipated return on Netflix with the first season of Gyeongseong Creature, in which she will co-star alongside Park Seo-joon.

Kim Seon-ho's path to stardom began with his appearances in Start-Up, Hometown Cha-Cha, and other productions. He is highly regarded for his modest and down-to-earth nature, endearing him to his fans. Noteworthy dramas featuring him include Catch the Ghost, 100 Days My Prince, Good Manager, and several others.

No details for the filming date or production have been released yet.

