Bloodhounds: Release date, plot, cast, trailer, and everything to know about Woo Do-hwan's upcoming drama 

The highly anticipated noir and action drama Bloodhounds, featuring Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi, has finally set to release, and K-drama fans can't wait to see the duo on screen. As this will mark Woo Do-hwan's first action and thriller drama after completing his mandatory military service in 2022, fans are even more excited about his role in the title.

The upcoming drama Bloodhounds is helmed by director Kim Joo-hwan, who is famous for dramas including Midnight Runners, Koala, My Heart Puppy, and others.

Woo Do-hwan's upcoming drama Bloodhounds will consist of eight episodes

Release date

Woo Do-hwan's upcoming drama Bloodhounds is slated to premiere on June 9, 2023. It will air on Netflix and consist of eight episodes. All the episodes will be released at once on the aforementioned OTT platform, and each installment will run for 60 minutes.

The drama has been adapted from the webtoon of the same name created by Jeong Chan. The Korean name for Bloodhounds is Sanyanggaedeul.

Bloodhounds trailer and plot

Netflix has released the official trailer for Bloodhounds, in which the protagonist Woo Do-hwan and his friend Lee Sang-yi are seen encountering a series of troubles after falling into the trap of a cunning money lender or loan shark known for ending people's lives without a second thought. The duo is also seen shaking hands with their enemy, CEO Choi, whose sole aim is to bring down his rival Kim Myung-gil and his organization.

With Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi's boxing skills and determination to repay their debt, the trailer showcases a series of action scenes accompanied by rhythmic music that further raises anticipation among fans.

Cast

The main cast of the drama includes Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Kim Sae-ron, Park Sung-woong, and Heo Jun-ho. They will be portraying the leading characters in this thriller and action drama.

Woo Do-hwan as Kim Geon-woo

In the upcoming drama Bloodhounds, Woo Do-hwan will take on the role of Kim Geon-woo, a promising boxer and a master in his own field. He works hard for his dreams, which are shattered when he discovers that his mother is in debt to a notorious lender. He decides to halt his boxing career and starts working for CEO Choi, where he pledges to protect his friend and family from his rival, Kim Myung-gil.

The actor has appeared in a number of dramas, including Tempted, The King: Eternal Monarch, Mad Dog, Save Me, and others.

Lee Sang-yi as Hong Woo-jin

Lee Sang-yi is set to portray the role of a former boxer, Hong Woo-jin, who will be working with Kim Geon-woo under CEO Choi, a pioneer in the world of loan sharks. He is also described as Woo Do-hwan's character's best friend, who would do anything to protect him. Fans are excited to see the brotherhood between the duo.

Lee Sang-yi has been featured in several dramas, including Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Youth of May, and others.

Kim Sae-ron as Cha Hyeon-joo

Kim Sae-ron is set to portray the role of Cha Hyeon-joo, who will be working alongside Kim Geon-woo and Hong Woo-jin to run and manage CEO Choi's business. She has appeared in dramas including The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim, Nobody Knows, Leverage, Love Playlist Season 4, To Be Continued, and more.

Park Sung-woong as Kim Myung-gil

In the upcoming drama Bloodhounds, Park Sung-woong will take on the role of a notorious and cunning loan shark who lends money to people with heavy interest and later resorts to various forms of violence and torture to retrieve his money. He is currently one of the most powerful individuals in the money-lending business.

The much-loved actor has previously starred in dramas including Unlock My Boss, Snowdrop, Rugal, When the Devil Calls Your Name, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, and more.

Heo Joon-ho as CEO Choi

The veteran actor Heo Joon-ho is set to play the role of CEO Choi, who reappears after a long time in the money lending business and begins offering loans to people without any interest. His aim is to confront and take down his rival, Kim Myung-gil, who is his competitor in the industry. He enlists the help of individuals including Kim Geon-woo, Han Woo-jin, and others to bring his enemy down.

Heo Joon-ho has appeared in dramas such as Why Her?, Missing: The Other Side, Kingdom, Come and Hug Me, and others.

K-drama fans are eagerly waiting to see Woo Do-hwan in Bloodhounds, which will release on June 9, 2023, on Netflix.

