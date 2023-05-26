"He looks so happy": Song Joong-ki stuns fans with his debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

On May 25, 2023, Song Joong-ki made his debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet along with the Hopeless team. He was accompanied by fellow cast members, including K-pop solo singer and songwriter BIBI and actor Hong Sa-bin. The trio looked stunning in their clothing attire.

The upcoming film, Hopeless, delves into the life of the gang leader who has gone through the worst part of life and is doing anything to survive on his own. He encounters a lost teenager who wants to escape his abusive life, where he is constantly getting tortured by his father. The duo encounters each other and becomes integral to each other's life.

As Song Joong-ki arrived on the red carpet and screening of Hopeless at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, fans went into a frenzy. They could not take their eyes off him. Many fans took to social media to express their excitement and tweeted:

Fans can't get enough of Song Joong-ki's debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

As the South Korean actor Song Joong-ki made his debut at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a black tuxedo, fans started screaming his name, giving him a huge welcome. The actor seemed cordial at the event and spoke brightly with the press and fans. Soon, his photos and videos from the Cannes Film Festival 2023 went viral on social media among fans.

Fans complimented Song Joong-ki for his impeccable fashion statement. His fellow co-stars also looked gorgeous in their outfits. BIBI graced the event donning her black gown, and Hong Sa-bin wore his black suit. Check out how fans reacted to Song joong-ki's appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival:

Ki Aile Europe @kiaileeurope



Credit: watermark on vid

#SongJoongKi He gives that kind of energy that everyone can be his bestie because he is the kindest and most friendly person.Credit: watermark on vid #SongJoongKi AtCannes He gives that kind of energy that everyone can be his bestie because he is the kindest and most friendly person. Credit: watermark on vid #SongJoongKi #SongJoongKiAtCannes https://t.co/4m8p7nhe5b

★ @xixi_trope



#SongJoongKi

AtCannes He was smiling there all the time!! Man is so happy and here I'm 🤧🫰🏻 #SongJoongKi AtCannes He was smiling there all the time!! Man is so happy and here I'm 🤧🫰🏻#SongJoongKi#SongJoongKiAtCannes ✨ https://t.co/fVeJHalnQz

cherry @vinsukku

#SongJoongKi song joong ki is such a handsome man song joong ki is such a handsome man #SongJoongKi https://t.co/sQGoHWzSnG

Bubble @hayybubble



I don't even know how to describe him, he is literally so hot & very handsome his aura on another level in this event #Cannes2023 #Hopeless To see #SongJoongKi winning in all aspects of his life makes me a happy fanI don't even know how to describe him, he is literally so hot & very handsomehis aura on another level in this event #CannesFilmFestival2023 To see #SongJoongKi winning in all aspects of his life makes me a happy fan 😊I don't even know how to describe him, he is literally so hot & very handsome 🔥💙 his aura on another level in this event #CannesFilmFestival2023 #Cannes2023 #Hopeless https://t.co/JrtLOVSWqk

🔞💙 @lovedylanwang @yonhaptweet He is a great actor, a sweetie with his fans and I hope to see him in a lot of movies and series @yonhaptweet He is a great actor, a sweetie with his fans and I hope to see him in a lot of movies and series ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/LS6xPOupAk

Meanwhile, fans were saddened by the absence of Song Joong-ki's wife, Katy Louise Saunders, at the event. Previously, the actor said she would attend the film festival and requested fans to click more photos and videos of the pair.

However, since the film contained some explicit violent scenes, she backed off from attending the event as it won't be good for their baby. The former British actress is nine months pregnant and is due in less than a month.

Song Joong Ki Philippines🇵🇭 @JoongKiPH



Katy Saunders was initially planned to attend the official screening, but she reportedly opted not to attend given the movie's depiction of some violence as she is expecting a baby. 230524 #SongJoongKi 's first public appearance with his wife Katie was unfortunately canceled.Katy Saunders was initially planned to attend the official screening, but she reportedly opted not to attend given the movie's depiction of some violence as she is expecting a baby. 230524 #SongJoongKi's first public appearance with his wife Katie was unfortunately canceled.Katy Saunders was initially planned to attend the official screening, but she reportedly opted not to attend given the movie's depiction of some violence as she is expecting a baby. https://t.co/Fl1NTqBqAI

Fans were elated to see the actor's influence and popularity at the event, showcasing his status as a Hallyu Star.

Hopeless is helmed by director Kim Chang-hoon and fans have been expecting a new and different look from the Reborn Rich actor for the upcoming film.

More about Song Joong-ki

The Hallyu actor has been in the South Korean entertainment industry for over a decade. He has a long list of filmography and accolades to his name. The actor is best known for his appearance in dramas including Reborn Rich, Vincenzo, Arthdal Chronicles, Descendants of the Sun, Sungkyunkwan Scandal, and more.

The actor has recently become the newest ambassador for the French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton and has joined BTS member j-hope and NewJeans' Hyein as the new endorsers for the brand. He was last featured in the revenge-based time travel drama Reborn Rich where fans were dissatisfied with its ending. He made a guest appearance in the tvN drama Little Women.

The Reborn Rich actor is set to appear in the upcoming film My Name Is Loh Kiwan.

Poll : 0 votes