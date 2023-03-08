KBS criticized for playing Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki’s kissing scene, some fans say no “big deal”

Network channel KBS was criticized for playing the passionate kissing scene of Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki from their hit 2016 drama Descendants of the Sun (DOTS) on the channel’s 50th-anniversary event on March 3, 2023.

On March 6, KBS uploaded a performance video of GUMMY singing the iconic song You Are My Everything, the main OST of DOTS. In the LED behind her, one moment captured the kiss between the lead characters Yoo Shi-jin and Kang Mo-yeon.

As per My Daily’s report, fans frowned upon KBS playing the actors’ kissing scene on the big screen. Fans believed the showcase of that kiss was “distasteful” as Song Joong-ki only recently announced his marriage and wife Katie Louis Sanders’ pregnancy.

However, international fans believed that it wasn’t a big deal since it was an iconic scene from an equally iconic KBS drama.

KBS’ 50th-anniversary event lands in trouble after netizens criticize airing Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki’s kissing scene, some defend

In 2017, Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki held the status of a power couple in the Korean entertainment industry. The duo starred as the romantic lead in the 2016 drama Descendants of the Sun. The next year, they became the Song-Song couple by marrying each other. The fairytale lasted only a few years, as they officially separated in 2019.

The atmosphere while discussing the Song-Song couple often goes negative on the internet. The internet recently dragged The Glory actress’ name when the actor announced marriage to his lover, Katie Louis Sanders. Fans also found some hypocritical reporting on Korean publications when reporting on the duo’s rumored boyfriends or girlfriends.

With such a tough atmosphere out there, Korean netizens criticized KBS for airing the kissing scene of Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki from DOTS during GUMMY’s performance of OST You Are My Everything. As per My Daily, the comments were:

“Did they have to show that?”

“They need to read the room”

“That was tasteless”

However, international fans had a different reaction altogether. They mentioned that it was not a big deal since the people kissing on screen are the characters, and it has nothing to do with the actors’ personal lives. Some also criticized K-netizens for not being able to distinguish someone’s personal and professional life.

hun @hkaymn @allkpop well i don’t see shk and sjk what i see is kang moyeon and yoo shijin, it’s literally one of their most famous dramas anyway don’t have to make a big deal out of it @allkpop well i don’t see shk and sjk what i see is kang moyeon and yoo shijin, it’s literally one of their most famous dramas anyway don’t have to make a big deal out of it

DryedMangoez @dryedmangoez @zurykwon_ @allkpop They call showing the scene "tasteless". But what's tasteless is netizens thinking they are the moral authority of the world. @zurykwon_ @allkpop They call showing the scene "tasteless". But what's tasteless is netizens thinking they are the moral authority of the world.

Lola⁷🌌 @myvantte @allkpop They were both great in this series. Personal life is their business. @allkpop They were both great in this series. Personal life is their business.💜

Di⁷💜 @Frozengirl12345 @allkpop Everyone lives their lives the way they want and it's none of our business. I believe that this series will remain in the hearts of many people. @allkpop Everyone lives their lives the way they want and it's none of our business. I believe that this series will remain in the hearts of many people.❤️

Mãbel Elric @Maaabby @allkpop Why not ? The drama was one of the best @allkpop Why not ? The drama was one of the best

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo recently made waves across the globe with her Netflix revenge thriller, The Glory Part 1, which was released on December 31, 2022. Part 2 of the series is set to be released on March 10. Several fan theories about the thriller are already doing the rounds on social media.

Song Joong-ki was spotted at the Incheon International Airport with his wife, Katie Louis Sanders, on February 16. He was traveling to Europe to film his new movie My Name is Loh Kiwan.

The movie is based on Jo Hae-jin’s novel titled I Met Loh Kiwan, which revolves around the love story between Loh Kiwan, a North Korean defector who meets Marie (played by Choi Sung-eun) in Belgium.

