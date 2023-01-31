Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders’ relationship timeline: All we know about the newest celebrity couple

One of Song Joong-ki’s most well-kept secrets of all time is his relationship with British actress Katy Louise Saunders, which was only revealed to the public last December.

Since then, there has been a major update in their relationship. Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders are now married and even have a child on the way.

According to media reports, the two met through a common acquaintance in 2021 and have been dating for over a year. However, neither of them confirmed the same. According to these reports, the actress accompanied him to various events and overseas promotions as well.

A timeline of Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders’ relationship

APAN Star Awards

Song JoongKi 송중기 only @sjkwings1985 I translated the last few lines of #SongJoongKi 's APAN Daesang award speech where he expressed his love for his family in Daejeon, mentioned his pets, his friends and manager who he loves dearly, and thanked his agency, HighZium family and finally the benefactor in his life I translated the last few lines of #SongJoongKi's APAN Daesang award speech where he expressed his love for his family in Daejeon, mentioned his pets, his friends and manager who he loves dearly, and thanked his agency, HighZium family and finally the benefactor in his life 💙 https://t.co/LIL7LQXSkI

Rumors of Song Joong-ki dating somebody started on September 29, 2022, when the actor thanked “Katy, Nalla, Maya, and Antes” in his acceptance speech after winning the Daesang. Nalla is Joong-ki’s dog’s name while Maya and Antes are Katy’s dogs’ names.

Prior to this as well, there were rumors of him dating a non-celebrity, but this was the first time there was a name to the rumors. Fans were then quick to find an old Facebook post of the actress where she mentioned her dogs.

Reborn Rich conference

Katy Louise Saunders accompanied Song Joong-ki at a media conference for his K-drama Reborn Rich in Singapore on December 7. Media reported that she was also introduced to the entire cast and staff of the show as well.

Spotted at Incheon International Airport

Kelly 💚 I'M HAPPY FOR JOONG KI'S HAPPINESS 😭 ❤️ @NamaeWaKelly13



***Their parent behaviour will make me sob more in the future! P.S. 2 Remember the incident at the airport? Katy touched her belly instictively when she saw the reporters. She wanted to protect the baby. 🥺🫶***Their parent behaviour will make me sob more in the future! P.S. 2 Remember the incident at the airport? Katy touched her belly instictively when she saw the reporters. She wanted to protect the baby. 🥺🫶***Their parent behaviour will make me sob more in the future! 😭 https://t.co/S55zksiVhV

Song Joong-ki landed back in South Korea on December 9 in tow with Katy Louise Saunders. However, nobody knew who she was and many assumed she was a staff member. Later, several videos of the duo interacting freely with each other despite knowing the cameras were around surfaced online and gave fans hints about their relationship.

Spotted together at a wedding

🌸 @noonaseonsaeng

Katy Louise Saunders and Song Joong Ki attend a friend's wedding Just after the announcement...Katy Louise Saunders and Song Joong Ki attend a friend's wedding Just after the announcement...Katy Louise Saunders and Song Joong Ki attend a friend's wedding 😁 https://t.co/8sLnoVGN62

On December 17, according to media outlets, the couple was spotted together at golfer Lim Sung-jae’s wedding at the Lotte World Hotel in Seoul. This further fueled the dating rumors surrounding them.

Unconfirmed pregnancy rumors

A post in the Korean online community started circulating that a person saw Joong-ki and his rumored girlfriend at an OB-GYN clinic. His agency, HighZium Studio did not confirm or deny this. However, his fans came to his support claiming that a visit to the doctor doesn’t mean his girlfriend is pregnant.

Confirmation of the duo's relationship by the agency

On December 26, Song Joong-ki’s agency, HighZium Studio, confirmed that he is seeing a British woman, who was later revealed to be Katy Louise Sanders. The agency then went on to rubbish the pregnancy rumors by asking people not to believe speculative reports.

Marriage and pregnancy announcement

On January 30, 2023, the actor shared a letter with fans on his official fancafe stating that he was married to Katy Louise Saunders, praising the British actress for her constant love and support. He also announced that his wife is pregnant and they’re looking forward to starting a happy life together.

He wrote:

"We are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us. And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple."

Three years after his divorce from his first wife Song Hye-ko, Song Joong-ki has now begun a new chapter in his life as he tied the knot with his girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders. Netizens were overjoyed by the news and wished the couple the best of luck for their future together.

Poll : 0 votes