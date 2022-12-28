“Leave them alone”: Song Joong-ki’s fans defend his girlfriend after reports that she allegedly has a daughter

Korean actor Song Joong-ki’s agency HighZium Studio recently confirmed on December 26 that he is in a relationship with a non-celebrity British woman and that they are happy together.
Shortly after the confirmation, various media portals and fans deep-dived into the Vincenzo actor’s partner’s life to find out more information about her. They soon discovered that contrary to the agency’s statement, his girlfriend is no ordinary person and is allegedly former British actress Katy Lousie Saunders.
It was also discovered that Saunders allegedly has a daughter who is about 10 years old.
As media continued to speculate, Song Joong-ki’s fans jumped in to defend the Reborn Rich actor and his girlfriend, requesting the media and fans to back off from speculating more about their personal lives.
Song Joong-ki’s fans react to his girlfriend allegedly having a daughter from a previous relationship
Song Joong-ki's partner Katy Louise Saunders is a mix of British and Italian ancestry and apparently taught him Italian for his titular role in the hit TV show Vincenzo.
Fans unearthed old pictures of the actress sporting a baby bump on the red carpet and a few more of a little blonde girl, suspected to be her daughter from a previous marriage or relationship, the details of which are not yet known.
The pictures drew varied reactions from fans. While some expressed their shock and wondered why the actor is dating a woman who is already a mother, others pointed out that the Vincenzo actor was previously married and is a divorcee and hence it is hypocritical and sexist to only point fingers at the woman.
Most fans defended Song Joong-ki and his partner Katy Louise Saunders and requested trollers to back off and not intrude in their personal lives and speculate stuff.
Previously, an anonymous netizen claimed to have seen the actor and his British girlfriend at a gynaecologist’s clinic, leading to speculations that the latter is pregnant. When asked for confirmation, his agency simply replied by saying that they cannot confirm anything more than the fact that they are dating.
It is speculated that the duo were introduced by a mutual friend over a year ago and have been going steady ever since.
Reportedly, the Korean actor introduced his girlfriend to the cast members of his recent drama Reborn Rich while the team attended a press conference in Singapore, earlier this month. The duo have previously been spotted attending weddings and functions together.
Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that in his recent speech at the 2022 APAN Star awards, the Reborn Rich actor thanked “Katy, Nalla, Maya, and Antes.” While Nalla is his dog’s name, Maya and Antes are his partner Katy’s dogs, according to an old Facebook post.
Song Joong-ki’s girlfriend apparently convinced him to audition for a BBC show
Song Joong-ki has reportedly decided to enter foreign markets, as he has auditioned for BBC's yet-to-be-announced British show. It is believed that his girlfriend, Katy Louise Saunders, convinced him to try out for a foreign show. He has reportedly been preparing for his international debut since the completion of Vincenzo.
When asked, HighZium Studio claimed that it was difficult for them to respond to these news reports at the moment and will confirm as soon as they have clarity on the topic.