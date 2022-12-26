"Experiencing a variety of feelings" Song Joong-ki says as Reborn Rich comes to an end

Song Joong-ki, a South Korean actor, admitted to experiencing a range of emotions following the conclusion of his drama Reborn Rich. The final episode of the hugely popular show aired on December 25, 2022.

In an interview with MyDaily, the actor reflected on his journey and admitted that he was "experiencing a variety of feelings" while wrapping up the show. He said:

"I am reminded of the day I first read the script for the first time to the day of the last filming."

He added:

"I was particularly grateful that people were able to understand and communicate with their family and friends through 'Reborn Rich' as a topic. I thank all the actors and the staff members for working diligently for such meaningful and valuable work."

The actor also expressed his gratitude to the viewers for the love the drama has been receiving since it was released on November 18, 2022.

Song Joong-ki starrer Reborn Rich becomes the second-highest-rated drama of all time

Reborn Rich is a fantasy revenge drama that follows the story of Yoon Hyun-woo (Song Joong-ki), a wealthy family's secretary who is killed and reincarnated as the family's youngest son Jin Do Joon.

The final episode received a nationwide rating of 26.9 percent, a new high for the series, which has consistently broken viewership records since its debut.

The previous episodes of the show crossed the ratings of the 2022 viral drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo and most recently overtook the 2018 mega-hit drama SKY Castle to cement its place among the top-rated dramas in Korean history.

The finale ratings were the second highest rating ever achieved by a drama on Korean television, bested only by The World of the Married, a 2020 JTBC drama that scored 28.4 percent.

- Highest rating miniseries kdrama number 2 in Korean TV Cable.

- Highest rating miniseries kdrama number 1 in this year.

- Korean favorite TV show in December gallup version and break the record score after Ten years.

In addition to the show's popularity, Song Joong-ki and other cast members occupied six out of the top ten spots on the most buzzworthy cast members list for the week ending December 25, 2022.

Song Joong-ki makes relationship news public

Following the success of his show, Song Joong-ki announced the news of his relationship. His agency, Highium Studios, confirmed his relationship in a statement that read:

"Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings. We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship."

While the identity of his partner was not disclosed in the statement, it is widely believed that he is dating a British non-celebrity. The agency added:

"We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports."

The news of this relationship comes three years after Song Joong-ki split from his former wife and co-star Song Hye-kyo. The divorce of the Descendants Of The Sun couple, also popularly called the Song-Song couple, came as a huge shocker for fans in 2019.

