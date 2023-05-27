Rain and Kim Ha-neul confirmed to be cast in the upcoming Disney+ drama, Scandal of Hwain Family

On May 26, 2023, Disney+ officially announced that the South Korean actor Rain and veteran actress Kim Ha-neul are confirmed to be the lead cast for their upcoming drama, Scandal of the Hwain family.

The upcoming action and romance drama delves into the life of the female lead Wan Soo, who dreams of living an expensive life by marrying into the conglomerate Hwain group. The drama unravels more twists and turns as she gets close to the bodyguard of the family who is assigned to protect her.

According to South Korean media outlet, Star News, Kim Ha-neul and Rain are set to play the characters of Wan Soo and her bodyguard Do Yoon, respectively.

What we know about Rain and Kim Ha-neul's characters from the upcoming romance drama

Scandal of Hwain Family will be helmed by the director Park Hong-kyun, known for A Korean Odyssey, The Greatest Love, Argon, and more.

The Disney+ series has raised anticipation and excitement among K-drama fans, as both the veteran actors are finally returning to the small screen in a romance and action drama that will showcase them in a new light.

The Ghost Doctor actor Rain is confirmed to chronicle the role of bodyguard of the Hwain Group, named Do Yoon. Throughout his life, he has worked hard in everything he decided to put his mind to. After joining the police academy, he learned necessary fighting skills like martial arts, defense, and more. He later joined the security group of the aforementioned conglomerate.

It is there that he meets Wan Soo, the new chairman of the group who has married the heir of the conglomerate so she can live an expensive life. She is acclaimed for her thoughtful acts of donation. While dreaming of living a rich life, Wan Soo soon finds herself discovering the darkest secrets of the group.

As per a South Korean media outlet, StarNews, before Wan Soo became the chairman of the Hwain Group, she was awarded the title of No.1 professional gold player. However, her life takes a drastic turn when she encounters Do Yoon, who is part of her security detail.

Rain's character pledges to protect Wan Soo in any dire situation, and alongside him, Soo embarks on a journey of discovering and disclosing the darkest secrets of the Hwain Group.

More about Rain and Kim Ha-neul

Rain, also known as Jung Ji-hoon, is a multi-talented artist from South Korea who is affiliated with Sublime Artist Agency. He is a singer, actor, songwriter, dancer, model, producer, and designer. Throughout his music journey, he has released a total of seven albums (six in Korean and one in Japanese), along with 19 singles. He has also embarked on numerous concert tours across the globe.

Rain has been featured in several dramas including Ghost Doctor, Full House, Welcome to Life, Sketch My Lovely Girl, and more. He is married to famous Korean actress Kim Tae-hee.

Kim Ha-neul's professional journey commenced as a model for the esteemed clothing brand STORM, and she subsequently garnered attention by featuring in the music video for Jo Seong Mo's To Heaven.

She has appeared in several dramas including Kill Heel, 18 Again, The Wind Blows, On The Way to Airport, and more.

No release date, no episodes, and other details have been released for the upcoming drama Scandal of the Hwain Family.

