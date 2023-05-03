"Lim Lim Couple": K-drama fans delighted to see Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon on a date 

On May 2, 2023, the South Korean media outlet News 1 reported that the Korean couple Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon were spotted on a date in a restaurant called Sundubu. The restaurant owner took to his Instagram account to share the exciting news that the couple had visited his restaurant and ordered a meal.

In March, the Dispatch reported that The Glory stars were in a relationship. The news was later confirmed by both the actors' agencies as they asked fans for their support and love.

According to the aforementioned media outlet, the couple visited a restaurant located in the coastal city of Gangneung to try out the outlet's famous dumplings and stew. As usual, K-drama fans were elated to see the couple enjoying quality time together. As Lee Do-hyun also goes by the name Lim Dong-hyun, fans called the duo "Lim Lim couple."

"This is so precious" - K-drama fans elated to see Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon spending quality time together

Ever since the duo's agencies confirmed that they were dating, Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon have been the talk of the town. Fans were over the moon on hearing the news, especially since they played enemies in the Netflix drama The Glory.

The owner of the restaurant the couple visited called them a "good-looking pair" and translated to English, they wrote:

"The Glory actors Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun visited our restaurant. They are good-looking pair that's really cool and beautiful. Lee Do-hyun's voice was super cool and Lim Ji-yeon's eyes were really pretty. Today, we sold out our dumplings, so they could not eat them. They only got to try our other good, but if they come again, we will cook them up deliciously."

The restaurant owner's post soon went viral online, and fans flooded the internet with their reactions to it.

In pictures of the autograph shared by the restaurant owner on his Instagram handle, the actors also wrote what they liked about the shop. While Lee Do-hyun wrote that the food tasted good, Lim Ji-yeon simply wrote the shop's name along with her autograph.

Recently, the actress bagged the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Glory at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards 2023. At the award ceremony, she mentioned her boyfriend and thanked him for supporting her throughout the filming of the drama.

More about the duo

FV.Flixverse @Fv_Flixverse The Glory co-stars Lee Do Hyun & Lim Ji Yeon are dating .Both agencies confirmed. Congratulations to the couple The Glory co-stars Lee Do Hyun & Lim Ji Yeon are dating .Both agencies confirmed. Congratulations to the couple ✨❤️ https://t.co/0PbLuwgFAz

Do-hyun is one of the rising actors in South Korea and has appeared in a number of dramas showcasing his acting skills and versatility. He is well-known for dramas including 18 Again and Hotel Del Luna. Apart from this, he has also appeared in a number of titles including Youth of May, Melanchoila, and more.

Lim Ji-yeon, on the other hand, is one of the most well-known actresses in the industry and is famous for playing different types of characters. She gained international success and fame after starring in the smash hit Netflix series The Glory as an antagonist.

Meanwhile, she has appeared in a number of dramas including Rose Mansion, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area - Part 2, Welcome 2 Life, The Royal Gambler, High Society, and more.

Lee Do-hyun is currently part of the ongoing Netflix healing drama The Good Bad Mom, while Lim Ji-yeon is reportedly confirmed for upcoming dramas including National Death Penalty Vote and Lies Hidden in My Garden.

