Lee Je-hoon confirmed to star in new MBC drama Chief Inspector 1963

On Monday, April 24, 2023, MBC announced that Lee Je-hoon is confirmed to star in the lead role in the upcoming drama The Chief Inspector 1963. The legal drama delves into the life of Park Young-han and his life in the 1960s when he was on the journey of becoming the chief inspector.

The upcoming drama will showcase the struggles and obstacles the main character has faced throughout his journey. K-drama fans are excited about the return of Lee Je-hoon as an inspector after years, as he was last seen portraying the character of a police officer in the hit Netflix series Signal.

Lee Je-hoon is set to chronicle the character of an inspector Park Young-han in The Chief Inspector 1963

The upcoming crime and legal drama is a remake of the classic Korean series Chief Inspector which remained on the television screens of South Korean viewers for over a decade, running for almost 18 years. The classic daily soap Chief Inspector ran on the screens from 1971 to 1989.

According to Nielsen Korea, the original series received the highest overall viewership ratings of 70 percent. The original series had over 880 episodes.

Taxi Driver actor Lee Je-hoon is set to chronicle the role of Chief Inspector Park Young-han. According to MBC, Park Young-han thinks he will be able to overcome evil and is described as naive and young.

In the drama, he has to face and overcome several challenges on his journey to become an inspector. He wants to become an inspector who can help people and provide justice.

When he became Chief Inspector, he realized that he wanted the world to be covered full of cruel people and that lies persisted and overshadowed truths many times. The upcoming drama will showcase how Lee Je-hoon's character Park Young-ha will try his best to do everything he can to overcome his struggles.

The Chief Inspector 1963 will be helmed by writer Kim Sung-hoon, famous for his dramas, including My Little Hero, Rampant, and Confidential Assignment 1.

Fans eagerly await Je-hoon's return as Chief Inspector and expect a strong comeback for him where they will be available to watch the action, thriller, and legal.

More about Lee Je-hoon

Lee Je-hoon is one of the most prominent and famous actors in the South Korean entertainment industry. He is well known for dramas including Taxi Driver season one and two, Signal, Where Stars Land, Tomorrow With You, and others.

The actor left his agency Saran Entertainment after 12 years and joined the Company On agency, which he set up. He has also contributed to the direction of the unframed film. Meanwhile, his recent revenge and thriller drama Taxi Driver has been confirmed for season 3, and he's positively considering the role.

The Chief Inspector 1963 is slated to begin filming in the second half of 2023.

