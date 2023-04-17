Choi Yi-hyun confirmed to star in the upcoming drama Sending Me to You alongside SF9's Rowoon

The South Korean media outlet Ten Asia confirmed on April 17, 2023, that actress Choi Yi-hyun has been cast in the upcoming drama Sending Me to You. Meanwhile, SF9's Rowoon has previously reported receiving a casting offer for the comedy-drama and is positively considering it. If SF9's Rowoon confirms the casting offer, he will be acting alongside the All of Us Are Dead actress, Choi Yi-hyun.

The upcoming historical and comedic drama Sending Me to You is set in the Joseon era. It delves into the lives of two young widows and widowers who were given the responsibility to marry off the four prominent young and beautiful maidens who represent Joseon.

Choi Yi-hyun is set to chronicle the character of a widow living a double life in Sending Me to You

She will be Jung Soon Deok, a young widow who will join hands with Shim Jung Woo, a widower as matchmakers



In Sending Me to You, Choi Yi-hyun is set to chronicle the role of a widow named Jung Soon-deok who is living a double life and hiding it away from society. Set in the Joseon era, she acts as the daughter-in-law of the family in Bukchon at night. However, when the sun rises, she transforms herself into a completely different person and plays the role of a strict commerce trader for the living.

Being a widow in the Joseon era, she has to face a lot of challenges. She secretly learns martial arts and other exercises that will make her fit to fight the danger alone. Alongside learning martial arts, she is also described as someone who is an avid reader of romance novels and acts as a matchmaker.

In the upcoming drama, she will be meeting another widower named Shim Jung-woo, who is known as one of the most resentful men in Hanyang. The duo will work together to achieve their main goal of marrying off the four maidans in the country who represent Joseon. It has been reported if SF9's Rowoon confirms the casting offer, he will be playing the lead role of Shim Jung-woo.

Fans have remarked that so far, Rowoon has acted with the senior actress and it will be the first time he will be acting in a project with someone younger than him. They are elated that they will get to see a different chemistry between him and the leading lady Choi Yi-hyun in the drama.

Choi Yi-hyun's Sending Me to You will be helmed by director Hwang Seung-gi, who is known for projects including Radio Romance and Into the Ring. The show will be penned by screenwriter Ha Soo-jin, who is famous for her projects including Sell Your Haunted House, Red Carpet, and others.

More about Choi Yi-hyun and SF9's Rowoon

South Korean actress Choi Yi-hyun has gained international popularity after starring as one of the protagonists in the hit Netflix series, All of Us Are Dead. Fans loved her performance in the zombie drama.

She has appeared in other dramas as well, including School 2021, Hospital Playlist seasons 1 and 2, Less than Evil, My Country: The New Age, and others. Choi Yi-hyun is reportedly to appear in the upcoming drama Summer Vacation: Vampire Chef and the second season of All of Us Are Dead.

Rowoon is not only an actor but also an idol and a part of the K-pop band SF9. He has appeared in a number of dramas and is much more famous among K-drama fans for his unique choice of scripts.

He is well known for dramas including Tomorrow, School 2017, She Would Never Know, Extraordinary You, The King's Affection and others. He is reportedly in talks for the upcoming drama Destined With You.

The upcoming sixteen-episode drama Sending Me to You has not yet announced the filming schedule and release date.

