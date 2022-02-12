All of Us Are Dead star Cho Yi-hyun on how she got in sync with her character

Currently, the Korean horror drama All of Us Are Dead is reigning supreme across the globe and is occupying the no. 1 position across all charts on Netflix. All of its cast performances are being immensely lauded, especially that of Cho Yi-hyun who plays the character of a high schooler, Choi Nam-ra.

Nam-ra is initially seen as an aloof character who is very good at studies but doesn’t share a good friendship with her peers and prefers solitude over socializing. But when the zombie apocalypse breaks out in her school, she has to bond with her classmates and unite with them to survive the undead together.

In a recent interview, Cho Yi-hyun shared that portraying Nam-ra started off as a challenging task for her as she has never played such a cold and quiet character before. She shared,

“This was my first time taking on the challenge of playing a character who is so cold and quiet. This incident takes place at a school, and because I got along well with the other actors who are my age, I was able to overcome this burden while making the production and talking together."

"I don’t know if I’m doing a good job, but I want to say that I’m not doing a bad job. Many people have said nice things to me, so I think I did well.”

And even though she doesn’t share any similarities with All of Us Are Dead's Nam-ra, she gradually got more in sync with her character. She expressed,

“I worked hard in high school on what I had to do, but I don’t think I was a model student. I was a student that worked hard on what I wanted to do. My MBTI was originally ISFP."

"While filming for the drama, I took the test again and got ISTP. F is emotional, and T is rational. While acting as Nam Ra, I became rational. I think we became more in sync while I was acting.”

The scariest scene to shoot in All of Us Are Dead

Thanks to the miracle of makeup, impressive cast performances, and CGI, such zombie thrillers are beyond terrifying for the viewers. But Cho Yi-hyun revealed that even shooting the series got scary at one point during the filming for the last six episodes. She shared,

“In the second half, there’s a scene where we run down the street after leaving the school while trying to escape the city. There was smog in order to create a creepy atmosphere, and the zombie actors coming through that was scary.”

All episodes of All of Us Are Dead are currently streaming on Netflix and a potential second season is a hot topic of debate amongst its fans.

Edited by Sabika