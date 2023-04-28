Baeksang Arts Awards 2023: Complete list of Winners 

On April 28, 2023, the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 was held at the Paradise City in Incheon to honor the talented artists and actors who have thrilled domestic and international fans with their acting skills, dramas, films, theater performances, and much more.

The Bakesang Arts Awards 2023 is one of the most prestigious awards in the South Korean entertainment industry. It is held every year to pay tribute to the dramas that have been broadcast throughout a specific time period. Nominees were chosen this year from among the dramas and films that aired between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

Park Eun-bin received the highest prize at the grand ceremony, while Song Hye-kyo received the Best Actress Award at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2023.

Song Hye-kyo, Park Eun-bin, and more: the names that won big at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards 2023

The Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 honored many talented artists and actors for their contributions to enhancing South Korea's reputation abroad and raising the caliber of drama. Each category had some of the best nominees, and the competition was fierce among K-drama fans. However, only a few took the prestigious award home on the aforementioned date. The event was hosted by Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, and Shin Dong-yup.

Take a look at the list of winners.

Television category winners at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2023:

Grand Prize: Park Eun-bin for Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Best Drama: The Glory

Best Director: Yoo In-shik for Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Best Actor: Lee Sung-min for Reborn Rich

Best Actress: Song Hye-kyo for The Glory

Best Supporting Actor: Jo Woo-jin for Narco-Saints

Best Supporting Actress: Lim Ji-yeon for The Glory

Best New Actor: Moon Sang-min for Under the Queen's Umbrella

Best New Actress: Noh Yoon-seo for Crash Course in Romance

Best Variety Show: Psick University "Psick Show"

Best Educational Show: MBC' Gyeongnam Adult Kim Jang-ha

Best Male Entertainer: Kim Jong-kook

Best Female Entertainer: Lee Eun-ji

Tik Tok Popularity Award: IU and Park Bo-gum

Technical Award: Ryu Seong-hee for Little Women

Film category Winners at Baeksang Arts Awards 2023:

Grand Prize: Decision to Leave

Best Film: The Night Owl

Best Director: Park Chan-wook for the Decision to Leave

Best Actor: Ryu Jun-yeol for The Night Owl

Best Actress: Tang Wei for the Decision to Leave

Best New Director: Ahn Tae-jin for The Night Owl

Best Supporting Actress: Park Se-wan for 6/45

Best Supporting Actor: Byun Yo-han for Hansan: Rising Dragon

Best New Actress: Kim Si-eun for Next Sohee

Best New Actor: Jin young for Christmas Carol

Technical Award: Lee Mo-gae for Hunt

Best Screenplay: Jung Ju-ri for Next Sohee

Gucci Impact Award: Next Sohee

Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 also recognized performers in the theater category

Baeksang Play Award: None Elected

Acting Award: Ha Ji-seong for Teenage D*ck

Best Short Play: A Little Lonely Monologue and Always Friendly Songs

The Baeksang Arts Awards are held every year to recognize the deserving drama, film, actor, and actress. K-drama fans are proud and elated with the nomination results of the major categories.

