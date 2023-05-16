"Best Bromance of 2023": K-dramas fans swoon over Kim Bum and Lee Dong-wook's brotherhood in the latest drama

On May 6, tvN dropped the first episode of Tale of the NineTailed 1938, featuring Lee Dong-wook, Kim Bum, and Kim So-yeon. The highly anticipated drama brings in a breath of fresh air with the bromance of Kim Bum and Lee Dong-wook, who are popularly known as the Gumiho Brothers for their roles in the aforementioned historical drama.

As the first season of The Tale of the NineTailed aired in 2020, K-drama fans loved the brotherhood between the Gumiho brothers, where Lee Rang sacrificed his love for his half-brother Lee Yeon. In the ongoing drama, Lee Yeon has traveled back to the year 1938, where he meets his brother Lee Rang and embarks on a series of adventures.

K-drama fans are currently swooning over the blooming bromance and brotherhood between Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum's characters, Lee Yeon and Lee Rang. They have waited for their interactions for almost three years and have enjoyed the four episodes that have been released so far.

YoongSeo💙 @kdramasfangirl ‍ ‍ #TaleOfNineTailed1938 best bromance of 2023 goes to #LeeDongWook #KimBum no debate. love them so much as LeeYeon & LeeRang best bromance of 2023 goes to #LeeDongWook & #KimBum no debate. love them so much as LeeYeon & LeeRang 😭❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 #TaleOfNineTailed1938 https://t.co/QT0GcurSfe

K-drama fans can't get enough of Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum's bromance in Tale of the NineTailed 1938

In the ongoing drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, K-drama fans are completely enjoying the bickering between the Gumiho brothers, Lee Yeon and Lee Rang. In the four episodes that have been released so far, fans are loving how Lee Dong-wook's character, Lee Yeon, is taking care of Kim Bum's character, Lee Rang. Lee Yeon has been feeding his brother food, protecting him when he was on the verge of dying, and repeatedly asking him to quit smoking and stop being a bandit leader. Meanwhile, looking tough, Lee Rang still cares for his brother and wants to find out why, who he is, and the drastic changes that he has been dealing with.

In the latest episode, the duo is seen taking care of an unidentified baby. At first, they wanted to get rid of the baby but later got attached to her to the extent that Lee Yeon wanted to send her to Seoul National University. Fans are constantly complimenting the latest season for its comical elements and more.

ً @kdramamiss pls i love them sm 🥹🦊

yeon lost his sight and rang was having the time of his life joking aroundpls i love them sm 🥹🦊 #TaleOfTheNineTailed1938 #TaleOfTheNineTailed1938 Ep3 yeon lost his sight and rang was having the time of his life joking around 😂 pls i love them sm 🥹🦊 #TaleOfTheNineTailed1938 #TaleOfTheNineTailed1938Ep3https://t.co/nLFvwgEj4C

ً @kdramamiss it's always yeon who takes care of rang but since the the former went blind rang fed him some porridge and enjoyed teasing him a little bit too much lol their scenes are the best 🥹 #TaleOfTheNineTailed1938 #TaleOfTheNineTailed1938 Ep3 it's always yeon who takes care of rang but since the the former went blind rang fed him some porridge and enjoyed teasing him a little bit too much lol their scenes are the best 🥹 #TaleOfTheNineTailed1938 #TaleOfTheNineTailed1938Ep3 https://t.co/3yINNwMzqS

🧢 @JaneNabatanzi2 . I am here for the bromance. It just full of comedy and action scenes. So far season 2 of Tale of the nine tailed 1938 is far better. I am here for the bromance. It just full of comedy and action scenes. #taleoftheninetailed1938 So far season 2 of Tale of the nine tailed 1938 is far better 😂😂😂. I am here for the bromance. It just full of comedy and action scenes. #taleoftheninetailed1938

kath @kdramatreats I really missed Lee brothers and their silly bickerings! LOOK AT THEM 🫠 #TaleOfNineTailed1938 I really missed Lee brothers and their silly bickerings! LOOK AT THEM 🫠 #TaleOfNineTailed1938 https://t.co/wDFrqgiHP7

Meanwhile, the drama also showcased the daring and bold side of Kim So-yeon through the portrayal of the character Ryu Hong-joo. Her character is strong and she does not need anyone's support. However, her love for Lee Yeon is unconditional, and she wants to love him back. The interaction between Kim So-yeon and Lee Dong-wook has been creating a buzz among fans, and they are loving their chemistry.

m | fan account @tswiftmbb tale of the nine tailed tale of the nine tailed 1938 edit fancam fc totnt 1938 kim so yeon ryu hong joo lee dong wook lee yeon kim bum lee rang tale of the nine tailed tale of the nine tailed 1938 edit fancam fc totnt 1938 kim so yeon ryu hong joo lee dong wook lee yeon kim bum lee rang https://t.co/F6NBdiuWnr

However, fans can't wait to see more bickering and cute interactions between Lee Yeon and Lee Rang. They are eagerly waiting for the next episodes. The drama is helmed by directors Kang Shin-hyo and Jo Nam-hyung. It is penned by the screenwriter Han Woo-ri.

The drama has also introduced a love interest for Lee Rang, who is seen interacting with a half-human and half-mermaid. Fans want to see a happy ending for Lee Rang, at least in the second season.

More about Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum

Lee Dong-wook has been in the Korean entertainment industry for decades and has acted in many dramas and films. He is well-known for his roles in dramas including Goblin, Strangers from Hell, Touch Your Heart, Bad and Crazy, and more. Lee Dong-wook is popular for his vampire-like features, as even at the age of 40 he looks younger, according to many fans.

The childhood crush of many veteran K-drama lovers, Kim Bum is famous for his charming smile and more. He is well known for his roles in Boys Over Flowers, Ghost Doctor, Law School, Padam Padam, Hidden Identity, Dream, and many others.

Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum have also been confirmed for the cast lineup for the third season of Tale of the NineTailed.

The Tale of the NineTailed 1938 airs every Saturday and Sunday. The drama is available to stream on streaming platforms, including Prime Video and TVING.

