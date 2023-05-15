"Kim Seon-ho is back": K-drama fans rejoice as Start-Up actor's debut film The Childe drops first teaser

South Korean media website, Its New Korea, dropped the first teaser for Kim Seon-ho's debut film The Childe on their YouTube channel on May 15, 2023. The teaser featured other leading casts as well including Kang Tae-joo, Kim Kang-woo, Go Ara, and others. As soon as fans saw the trailer they were incredibly excited to see the actor's big-screen debut.

The highly-anticipated noir film The Childe revolves around a boy, born to a Korean father and Filipino mother, who dreams of becoming a boxer. The boy travels back to South Korea in search of his father who has previously isolated him and joined people involved in unethical business.

The latest teaser showcases Kim Seon-ho as the antagonist Gwigongja who continues to chase his target till he makes a mess out of his name. The target will be played by the rookie actor Kang Tae-joo who will chronicle the role of Marco. The teaser shows the actor as someone who takes great pride and treats it as fun to finish off people for the sake of his business.

As The Childe teaser revealed, fans were overjoyed to see the actor make his big-screen debut and his comeback to the film industry after nearly a year. Fans took to social media to express their excitement with one even saying that the actor "IS BACK."

Fans are eagerly waiting for Kim Seon-ho's big-screen debut

Kim Seon-ho's fandom popularly as Seonhohadas are excited after watching the actor's character in the teaser. They are elated that they will finally get to see him in an entirely new role where he would play an antagonist.

In the teaser, he is seen shooting at people mercilessly and smiling mischievously which has fans raving over his new look. They are even calling his character a professional killer.

Kim Seon-ho's fans are also stating that there are different faces of the actor that no one has ever seen before. They are claiming that through the portrayal of Gwigongja, they will be able to explore new sides of him

𝐽𝑎𝑒 @seonhopage



THE CHILDE MOVIE TEASER

#KimSeonHoNEWMovie

#귀공자_티저_예고편_공개



WATCH TRAILER HERE: THESE ARE FACES OF KIM SEON HO NO ONE HAS EVER SEEN BEFORE! CRAZY BRILLIANT BAEU!THE CHILDE MOVIE TEASERWATCH TRAILER HERE: youtu.be/mfvHd1OsRLc THESE ARE FACES OF KIM SEON HO NO ONE HAS EVER SEEN BEFORE! CRAZY BRILLIANT BAEU!THE CHILDE MOVIE TEASER#KimSeonHoNEWMovie#귀공자_티저_예고편_공개WATCH TRAILER HERE: youtu.be/mfvHd1OsRLc https://t.co/pzTVdDF3Nd

Ajivika @ajivika_ KIM SEON HO IS ONE CRAZY ACTOR!! HOW CAN HE?? I mean litreally not for once I felt I am seeing seonho,it was a completely different person on my screen..The nobleman!!



Seonho You Really Rock!! The Actor you are...I do understand now why PD Park chose him immediately for tyrant! KIM SEON HO IS ONE CRAZY ACTOR!! HOW CAN HE?? I mean litreally not for once I felt I am seeing seonho,it was a completely different person on my screen..The nobleman!! Seonho You Really Rock!! The Actor you are...I do understand now why PD Park chose him immediately for tyrant! https://t.co/XJzj82S9BD

Needless to say, the actor's comeback has set fans abuzz with excitement since the announcement of his being cast as a villain in The Childe. Since the Netflix series Hometown Cha Cha Cha ended in 2021, fans have been eagerly waiting for his comeback.

The upcoming noir film is helmed and penned by the director Park Hoon-jung. He is famous for his works including I Saw The Devil, The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, Night in Paradise, and others.

𝐽𝑎𝑒 @seonhopage



WATCH THE FIRST TRAILER HERE:



THE CHILDE MOVIE TEASER

#KimSeonHoNEWMovie

#귀공자_티저_예고편_공개 #TheChilde starring Kim Seon-ho, Kang Tae-ju, Kim Kang-woo and Go Ara — an action noir film directed by Park Hoon-jung. Premieres on June 21, 2023.WATCH THE FIRST TRAILER HERE: youtu.be/mfvHd1OsRLc THE CHILDE MOVIE TEASER #TheChilde starring Kim Seon-ho, Kang Tae-ju, Kim Kang-woo and Go Ara — an action noir film directed by Park Hoon-jung. Premieres on June 21, 2023.WATCH THE FIRST TRAILER HERE: youtu.be/mfvHd1OsRLcTHE CHILDE MOVIE TEASER#KimSeonHoNEWMovie#귀공자_티저_예고편_공개 https://t.co/wsGQk9lUsi

In the teaser, Kim Seon-ho is seen flaunting his devilish smile while chasing his target. He is seen cornering his target who questions who the actor is exactly to which he replies "A Chingu," which means "friend" in Korean.

The actor is seen in action executing many action scenes in a car, chasing and shooting at people. Other actors in action also seem confident and unbothered by the crimes they are committing because they uphold immense authority.

More about Kim Seon-ho

Kim Seon-ho began his acting career in a theater and has come a long way. He began his career by playing different characters and is one of the most loved and prominent actors in South Korea today.

He rose to international success and fame after starring in dramas including Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Start-Up. He has also appeared in other shows as well including Catch The Ghost, 100 Days My Prince, Good Manager, and others.

Meanwhile, Kim Seon-ho has also conducted his Asia tour fan meeting titled 'One, Two, Three, Smile' and donated the proceeds from the fan meet to charity. Fans loved the thoughtful and compassionate gesture of the actor.

The Childe is set to release in the theaters of South Korea, Phillippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam, and is reported to be released on June 21, 2023.

