“I love the pair”: Fans go gaga as Kim Seon-ho reportedly starring in new mystery drama Dead Person alongside Park Gyu-young

On March 16, Salt Entertainment, the agency of South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho, confirmed that he has received an offer to star in the upcoming mystery drama Dead Person and is currently reviewing it.

Dead Person is an upcoming mystery drama that follows a struggling woman dealing with the untimely death of her younger sibling. As she investigates the circumstances surrounding her sibling's death, she meets a secretive man who may hold the key to unlocking the truth.

Actress Park Gyu-young, known for her role in the popular K-drama Sweet Home, has also been offered a role in the upcoming mystery drama Dead Person. However, her agency Saram Entertainment has stated that she is still considering the offer and has not yet been confirmed for the project.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the possibility of seeing both Kim Seon-ho and Park Gyu-young together on-screen.

“Hope they will confirm”: Fans want Kim Seon-ho and Park Gyu-young to confirm the casting offer

The drama will revolve around a woman whose younger brother dies and a mystery man who's digging into the case! #ParkGyuYoung and #KimSeonHo are both positively reviewing casting offers for 6-episode drama 'Dead Person' which will be released in an OTT platform

The upcoming drama Dead Person will have six episodes and will be available to stream on an OTT platform. Fans were all excited after hearing the possible casting news and took to social media. Many have noticed that the storyline of the show sounds similar to Kim Seon-ho's previous drama Catch the Ghost, in which he helped the female lead catch the culprit who abducted her twin sister.

#KimSeonHo

#ParkGyuYoung Quick edit bcs i rly love with this pairing hope they will confirm soon

Kim Seon-ho's fans are pleased with his commitment to taking on meaningful roles that address important issues. They believe that in Dead Person, he will shed light on the darker side of the internet, where anonymity can sometimes lead to nightmares for others.

Here's how fans are reacting to the latest casting news:

Park Gyuyoung in dark thriller drama again IM SEATED and with kim seonho

Kim seonho in dark drama with blood??? We'll be sitting sir. Pls take it



Kim seonho in dark drama with blood??? We'll be sitting sir. Pls take it

I had faith you would make the right decisions. You are so brave Seonho.



He chose to return as Joe in TTV. Returning from the brink of death. And now he is returning in a drama that depicts the malicious nature of the internet.

I had faith you would make the right decisions. You are so brave Seonho.

#KimSeonHo #김선호 #선호

#คิมซอนโฮ #キムソンホ

Park gyuyoung and kim seonho??? HELP ATP THE DRAMA WILL BE DROPPED IN AFEW MONTHS THATS SO FAST! Seonho really dont want us to not wait any longer

…here is Seonho healing at the forest 🤣

While all of us are going crazy with all the news and articles about Seonho's drama,…here is Seonho healing at the forest 🤣

#KimSeonHo #김선호 #キムソンホ

kim seonho with director kim jeewoon goo gooo gooo goo let's gooo!

@KoreanUpdates Omg he is finally back but that's the storyline of his other drama catch the ghost

The upcoming drama Dead Person will be helmed by directors Kim Ji-woon and Park Bo-ram. While the former is famous for his projects including I Saw The Devil and Cobweb, the latter has recently worked on the mystery and thriller drama Through The Darkness, which was a hit in South Korea.

Meanwhile, Kim Seon-ho’s debut film, The Childe, recently unveiled its first poster at the Hong Kong International Film Festival and TV Market 2023.

On the other hand, Salt Entertainment has officially announced that Kim Seon-ho will not be participating in the upcoming historical drama Hash’s Shinru.

More about Kim Seon-ho and Park Gyu-young

Kim Seon-ho rose to stardom after starring in Start-Up, Hometown Cha-Cha, and others. He is known for his humble and down-to-earth personality among fans. He has featured in dramas including Catch the Ghost, 100 Days My Prince, Good Manager, and others.

Park Gyu-young is one of the rising actresses in South Korea and is known for her bold and daring roles in dramas including Sweet Home Season 1, The Devil Judge, and others.

Kim Seon-ho is currently getting ready for his first-ever fan meet 'One, Two, Three, Smile' in Hong Kong, which is scheduled to take place on April 29, 2023.

