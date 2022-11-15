“Seonhohada in me is very happy”: Kim Seon-ho’s fans celebrate as the actor announces 2023 Asia fan meeting

On November 15, concert promoter PULP Live World revealed that Kim Seon-ho will be heading to Manila, the Philippines, and Bangkok, Thailand, next year as part of the actor’s 2023 “One, Two, Three. Smile” Asia tour.

In the official poster revealed by PULP Live World, Kim Seon-ho was seen wearing a lovely shade of lilac shirt, pressing a remote button and flashing a smile at the camera. The poster reads, “Kim Seon-ho. 2023 Kim Seon-ho Asia Tour in Manila. One, Two, Three, Smile.”

Kim Seon-ho’s fans are excited at the thought of their favorite actor coming to their country and hosting his first meeting in six years of his television career. Notably, he is returning after an almost year-long break after his personal controversy.

An excited Kim Seon-ho fan tweeted,

“Seonhodada in me is very happy.”

For the unversed, fans of the actor are called Seonhodada.

Kim Seon-ho’s fans react to the actor announcing his first-ever Asia fan meeting

#KIMSEONHOinMNL2023 is happening on January 22, 2023, 5PM at the @MOAArena Grab your tickets starting December 4, 12NN thru @smtickets outlets nationwide and online! 2023 KIM SEON HO ASIA TOUR in MANILA 2023 KIM SEON HO ASIA TOUR in MANILA <ONE, TWO, THREE. SMILE> is happening on January 22, 2023, 5PM at the @MOAArena. Grab your tickets starting December 4, 12NN thru @smtickets outlets nationwide and online!#KIMSEONHOinMNL2023

Kim Seon-ho will travel to Manila, the Philippines, which is set to take place on January 22, at 5 pm at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. He will also be holding a solo fan meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, which is scheduled to take place on February 11 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in coordination with 247 Entertainment.

The pre-booking of tickets will start on November 19, via "All Ticket" for Bangkok fans, while the pre-booking of tickets for Filipino fans will start on December 4, through "SM Tickets'" outlets, both offline and online.

Kim Seon-ho’s fans reacted to the actor announcing his first-ever Asia fan meeting and have taken to social media to share their excitement.

carambsk | Golden Spoon @CarambsK @pulpliveworld Thank you Pulp! But I truly think you’ll be able to sell for 2 days. Don’t think 1 day will be enough @pulpliveworld Thank you Pulp! But I truly think you’ll be able to sell for 2 days. Don’t think 1 day will be enough 😊

He will commence his Asia fan meeting in his home country, South Korea, for two consecutive days on December 10 and 11, in Seoul.

SALT Entertainment also revealed that proceeds from the fan meeting will be donated to a good cause, though there is no information available about which cause the money will go to.

This is also his first fan meeting since starting his K-drama career with Good Manager in 2017.

Last year, the Start Up actor was embroiled in a major controversy when his ex-girlfriend accused him of gaslighting her, getting an abortion under false pretenses, speaking ill of co-stars, and breaking promises of marriage and commitment to her.

The Start Up actor came forward and confirmed that he was the actor-boyfriend in question and issued a public apology to his ex-girlfriend via his agency. However, according to findings by Korean media outlet Dispatch, while his ex-girlfriend had accused him of cheating and gaslighting her, the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor was only kind to her.

The talented Hallyu actor, however, went on a long hiatus from work and social media as the controversy continued to rage for a couple of weeks.

He briefly returned to social media, seven months after the controversy, with a social media post on his birthday earlier this year, and then with the play Touching the Void, where he played the titular role of Joe Simpson.

나의선석구일지 #Casino @sukkuhour



2023 Kim Seon Ho Asia Tour "One, Two, Three Smile" first destination is Bangkok, Thailand. The offline fanmeeting will be held on February 11st, 2023 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Thailand Good news for Thailand Seonhohada!2023 Kim Seon Ho Asia Tour "One, Two, Three Smile" first destination is Bangkok, Thailand. The offline fanmeeting will be held on February 11st, 2023 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Thailand Good news for Thailand Seonhohada! 2023 Kim Seon Ho Asia Tour "One, Two, Three Smile" first destination is Bangkok, Thailand. The offline fanmeeting will be held on February 11st, 2023 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Thailand 🇹🇭 https://t.co/4laUggPLh6

BLU⭐HASH'S SINRU💙FANMEETING 💙SAD TROPIC🔥🔥 @deanydani MIIMA FANSIGN WITH KIM SEON HO. TODAY. CAN'T WAIT TO SEE HIS GLIMPSE . BUT DON'T FORGET TO VOTE SHHD FIGHTING MIIMA FANSIGN WITH KIM SEON HO. TODAY. CAN'T WAIT TO SEE HIS GLIMPSE . BUT DON'T FORGET TO VOTE SHHD FIGHTING 🔥🔥 https://t.co/F6vlphm8JL

Kim Seon-ho is set to make his film debut soon

Mango 🧑‍🚀 BTS in 2025 @happyrhamie Kim Seon Ho's fanmeeting being sold out in just 4 minutes made me happy yet nervous. How could I compete when it is my country's turn? Manifesting that I would be able to attend his fanmeet soon.

Calling the attention of Bench 🤭 let me in please 🤪 Kim Seon Ho's fanmeeting being sold out in just 4 minutes made me happy yet nervous. How could I compete when it is my country's turn? Manifesting that I would be able to attend his fanmeet soon.Calling the attention of Bench 🤭 let me in please 🤪 https://t.co/dR7A9arUOr

One of the biggest breakout stars from South Korea, he is known for his impressive work in theater, the actor ventured into Korean dramas with Good Manager in 2017, and did some notable dramas, including Strongest Deliveryman, Two Cops, 100 Days My Prince, Welcome to Waikiki 2, and Catch The Ghost, to name a few.

However, it was the 2020 drama Start Up, in which he played the parallel lead role of Han Ji-pyeong, that catapulted him to stardom and made him famous internationally.

He got his first lead role in tvN’s Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha opposite Shin Min-ah, which not only did well commercially but also got rave reviews from fans across the world.

After a brief hiatus following his personal scandal, the actor is expected to do a lot more this year.

Besides his fan meeting, the actor will be attending the 2022 "Asia Artist Awards" on December 13, in Japan. He is also set to make his film debut with Sad Tropics and Tyrant and is in talks to return to television with Hash’s Shinru.

More information regarding his fan meeting is awaited.

