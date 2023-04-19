"He's such an angel": Kim Seon-ho showered with praise as he  gears up to donate proceeds from Asia Tour and allows fans to choose beneficiary 

On April 18, 2023, Kim Seon-ho's agency, Salt Entertainment, officially announced that they will be donating the proceeds from his 2023 Asia Tour fanmeet and requested fans to select one among the five beneficiaries to whom the donations should be made. Fans are urged to participate in the voting process, being held between April 18 and April 21, using the survey link provided by the agency.

Actor Kim Seon-ho held his first-ever Asian fan meeting, titled 'One, Two, Three, Smile' and commenced his tour of Seoul in December 2023. He later held fanmeets in other parts of Asia, including Manila, the Philippines, Bangkok, Thailand, and more.

As soon as the announcement was made by Salt Entertainment, fans could not contain their excitement and started pouring praise for the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor, deeming him an "angel." One fan tweeted:

As soon as the announcement was made by Salt Entertainment, fans could not contain their excitement and started pouring praise for the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor, deeming him an "angel." One fan tweeted that he's "such an angel" for asking fans' suggestions to give the fan meeting beneficiaries to those whose needed.

Fans are proud of Kim Seon-ho for his thoughtful gesture of donating the proceeds of his fanmeet to chairty

Salt Entertainment made the official announcement with the caption:

"Guide to voting for a selection of donated funds from actor Kim Seon ho fan meeting. please check the image for details on how to vote! Link to participate in voting for donation selection."

The five categories that are provided for the selection of beneficiaries are as follows: Support for low-income and vulnerable individuals, low-income senior citizens, young men ready for independence and self-reliance (minors who have received protection services), improving the supply of water and sanitation, and environmental activities.

As Salt Entertainment made the announcement of Kim Seon-ho donating the proceeds of his fanmeet tour to charity, many started praising him for his thoughtful act and rejoiced at being a part of Kim Seon-ho's fandom, Seonhohada.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor's thoughtful gesture:

Fans expressed that all the support causes are meaningful and stated they are proud to be part of this fandom.



Fans reacted with excitement that Kim Seon-ho's fanmeeting profit will be donated.

Fans wished for more blessings and success to Kim Seon-ho, noting his beautiful heart matches his equally beautiful smile.

It must be noted that among the beneficiaries listed, there is an option for donations to be made to young people preparing for self-reliance and independence after crossing a certain age.

Many are pointing out how this cause resonated with one of Kim Seon-ho's most memorable characters, Han Ji-pyeong, from Start-Up, where his character was an orphan and had difficulty surviving.

Salt Entertainment also stated that donations will be made to the subject who will be receiving the most votes by the month of May. They further assured fans that their email address that is needed in the selection of the subjects will be discarded after the voting period ends, quelling any concerns about private information being leaked.

More about Kim Seon-ho

Seon-ho is one of the most famous and prominent actors in the South Korean entertainment industry and is currently gearing up for his first-ever film debut in The Childe.

He is well-known for hit Netflix dramas Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Start-Up. Kim Seon-ho has also appeared in dramas like Catch the Ghost, 100 Days My Prince, Good Manager, Strongest Deliveryman, and others.

It has also been reported that the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor will begin filming for his upcoming six-episode drama Mangnaein in mid-June. It was confirmed recently that he has turned down the offer for the historical drama, Haesi's Shinru.

Seon-ho's debut film, The Childe, is slated to premiere in the month of June.

