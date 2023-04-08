Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in’s wedding: Lee Dong-wook, Cha Eun-woo, Yoo Jae-suk, and more attend the celebrity

On April 7, 2023, another celebrity couple, Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in, tied the knot amidst much fanfare from the Korean entertainment industry.

The couple announced their wedding plans a few months ago, on February 7, and all eyes were on them to take their relationship to the next level.

As per Dispatch and photos released on social media by invitees, the wedding saw several A-list celebrities - from celebrities to entertainers - attending the event from the groom's side. These included 'The Nation's MC' Yoo Jae-suk, and even actors such as ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo and Lee Dong-wook.

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in's wedding pictures show grand decorations and guests

ᴅɪɴᴜ #PeakTime (SLOW) @Seunggimylove ️



This literally like the ending group photo at a big award ceremony



#LeeSeungGi #LeeDaIn #WeddingDay Some of the star studded guests in the group photo at Lee Seung Gi's weddingThis literally like the ending group photo at a big award ceremony Some of the star studded guests in the group photo at Lee Seung Gi's wedding ✨️This literally like the ending group photo at a big award ceremony #LeeSeungGi #LeeDaIn #WeddingDay https://t.co/94LZiO7we3

When Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in first announced their wedding plans, online communities were abuzz with criticism regarding the duo. Many congratulated the couple, while others were unsure of the former's future considering criminal allegations against the latter's family.

The duo continued with their instincts and finally tied the knot in a grand ceremony on April 7, 2023, at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel in Gangnam. The Big Mouth actor flaunted his handsome visuals in a formal outfit. Meanwhile, Lee Da-in was dressed in a full-sleeved, white dress with a silver crown.

Photos of the venue, all decked out with gorgeous decorations and a flower arc for the bride and groom, also left fans stunned.

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In got married today! Congratulations to this couple 🥹🤍 Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In got married today! Congratulations to this couple 🥹🤍 https://t.co/E9XkwdaVWG

Lee Seung-gi is one of the few mainstream names in the South Korean entertainment industry both in terms of acting and singing. It was a given that many celebrities from the media industry would greet and bless him at his wedding.

Among the many celebrities who attended the wedding were SEVENTEEN'S JOSHUA and HOSHI, Yoo Jae-suk, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, Yoo Yeon-seok, BTOB’s Yook Sung-jae, Lee Se-young, Kang Ho-dong, Han Hyo-jo, Lee Dong-hwi, Kim Nam-gil, Lee Dong-wook, Jay Park, and Lee Hye-jung.

Other celebrities included Kim Yong-gun, Lee Jung-seop, Choi Jung-sik, designer Park Sul-nyeo, among others.

ᴅɪɴᴜ #PeakTime (SLOW) @Seunggimylove



There seem to be a photo wall for the guests even!!



The wedding ceremony is expected to have a star studded lineup of guests ️



#LeeSeungGi #이승기 #LeeDaIn Guests are starting to arrive at Seunggi and Dain's weddingThere seem to be a photo wall for the guests even!!The wedding ceremony is expected to have a star studded lineup of guests Guests are starting to arrive at Seunggi and Dain's wedding ❤️There seem to be a photo wall for the guests even!! The wedding ceremony is expected to have a star studded lineup of guests ✨️#LeeSeungGi #이승기 #LeeDaIn https://t.co/6EtBxVCR9y

CaMiLLe @camille_airen Lee Seung Gi + Lee La Yun

wedding guests Lee Seung Gi + Lee La Yunwedding guests https://t.co/SpKPNm6orw

ᴅɪɴᴜ #PeakTime (SLOW) @Seunggimylove



Actors/Actresses -

Han Hyo Joo, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Se Young, Nam Koong Min, Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sang Yoon, Lee Hee Jun, Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Dong Hwi, Yoo Yeon Seok, Bae In Hyuk, Kim Do Hoon, Kim Nam Hee, Lee Yubi, Kim Yoon Seok... List of top star guests at #LeeSeungGi WeddingActors/Actresses -Han Hyo Joo, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Se Young, Nam Koong Min, Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sang Yoon, Lee Hee Jun, Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Dong Hwi, Yoo Yeon Seok, Bae In Hyuk, Kim Do Hoon, Kim Nam Hee, Lee Yubi, Kim Yoon Seok... List of top star guests at #LeeSeungGi Wedding 💑 Actors/Actresses -Han Hyo Joo, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Se Young, Nam Koong Min, Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sang Yoon, Lee Hee Jun, Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Dong Hwi, Yoo Yeon Seok, Bae In Hyuk, Kim Do Hoon, Kim Nam Hee, Lee Yubi, Kim Yoon Seok... https://t.co/LLtJRitZIT

CaMiLLe @camille_airen Lee Seung Gi + Lee La Yun

wedding guests Lee Seung Gi + Lee La Yunwedding guests https://t.co/EeKtWXy7Bj

CaMiLLe @camille_airen Lee Seung Gi + Lee La Yun

wedding guests Lee Seung Gi + Lee La Yunwedding guests https://t.co/Lt9XhaTV90

Moreover, Koreaboo, via Star News and E Daily, reported that security was extremely tight at the couple’s wedding ceremony. This occurred as a result of prominent businesspeople and celebrities being on the guest list. It was also said that Yoo Jae-suk would announce to attendees requesting them not to post photos on social media.

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in share official wedding photos

kdrama diary @kdramasdiary AND THE WAY HE KNELT PLEASE 🤍 #LeeSeungGi singing his song 'Will You Marry Me' to his wife #LeeDaIn AND THE WAY HE KNELT PLEASE #LeeSeungGi singing his song 'Will You Marry Me' to his wife #LeeDaIn 😭😭 AND THE WAY HE KNELT PLEASE 😭🤍 https://t.co/nYx4HTLJJ2

On April 8, the day after their wedding, Lee Seung-gi and his wife, Lee Da-in, shared official photos from their wedding photoshoot via the former’s agency, Human Made, on Instagram. In the caption, the agency thanked people for their blessings and wishes. It said:

“Hello, this is Human Made. On April 7, actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in held their wedding amidst the congratulations of many people. Once again, we thank the many people who sent them their blessings.”

The couple went public in 2021 after Sports Kyunghyang published a report about them being in a relationship.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in will not be going on a honeymoon but will be returning to their respective works soon after the wedding. The former is prepping for his upcoming international tour in May, while the latter will continue shooting for MBC’s new drama, Lover.

Poll : 0 votes