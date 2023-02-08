Who is Lee Da-in? Drama list explored as Lee Seung-gi announces marriage

On February 7, actor Lee Seung-gi took to his personal Instagram account to announce that he will be marrying long-time girlfriend and actress Lee Da-in.

For the unversed, Lee Da-in is the daughter of actress Kyeon Mi-ri. She got her last name from her stepfather, Lee Hong-heon, who adopted her and her sister, Lee Yu-bi, also an actress, after marrying their mother in 1998.

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in first confirmed their relationship in May 2021. Since then, the couple has been going steady and has maintained a low profile in public. Now, in a handwritten letter shared on social media, they have announced that they are engaged to be married on April 7 of this year.

Lee Da-in has been in a relationship with Lee Seung-gi since 2020, according to Dispatch

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas



"I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple" #LeeSeungGi shares that he's getting married to #LeeDaIn on April 7. Congratulations to Seunggi and Dain 🥳🩷"I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple" #LeeSeungGi shares that he's getting married to #LeeDaIn on April 7. Congratulations to Seunggi and Dain 🥳🩷"I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple" https://t.co/63FgbXSHzl

On May 24, 2021, the Korean media outlet Dispatch revealed that actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in were spotted on an outdoor date in Gangwon Province in the late fall of 2020. The couple were spotted entering and exiting a local bank at different times.

They then met Lee Seung-gi’s grandmother in Gokcho. It is believed that the couple have been in a relationship since 2020, and their common love for golf and acting got them together. Industry insiders were already aware of their relationship and that Lee Seung-gi spent his free time with her.

✿ kdrama ost ✿ @sleeplessaliana



his handwritten words are manly yet so sweet~ i'm happy when he's happy! sincerest congratulations seunggiyaa wishing you both everlasting love and happiness #LeeSeungGi “..with lee da in, whom i love..” 🫠his handwritten words are manly yet so sweet~i'm happy when he's happy! sincerest congratulations seunggiyaawishing you both everlasting love and happiness “..with lee da in, whom i love..” 🫠his handwritten words are manly yet so sweet~✨ i'm happy when he's happy! sincerest congratulations seunggiyaa ❤😭 wishing you both everlasting love and happiness ❤ #LeeSeungGi https://t.co/dZGkkbVN53

Their respective agencies also confirmed that they had been dating since 2020. On February 7, Lee Seung-gi shared in a handwritten letter that they are getting married on April 7 of this year and intend to live the rest of their lives together as a married couple.

He disclosed that she is a warm and loving person, and he wants to keep her by his side forever. He hopes that fans will continue to shower their love and blessings upon the couple.

CDN Digital @cebudailynews



Lee Seung Gi announces marriage plans with long-time girlfriend and actress, Lee Da In through an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.



#CDNDigital #CDNEntertainment



📸 leeseunggi.official IG via Jessa Ngojo WEDDING BELLS ARE RINGING!Lee Seung Gi announces marriage plans with long-time girlfriend and actress, Lee Da In through an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.📸 leeseunggi.official IG via Jessa Ngojo WEDDING BELLS ARE RINGING!Lee Seung Gi announces marriage plans with long-time girlfriend and actress, Lee Da In through an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. #CDNDigital #CDNEntertainment 📸 leeseunggi.official IG via Jessa Ngojo https://t.co/EkQH0uf5Be

Lee Da-in is the daughter of actors Kyeon Mi-ri and Im Young-gyu, who divorced a year after she was born.

She made her acting debut in 2014 with the drama Twenty Years Old and has since appeared in Entourage, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, My Golden Life, Come and Hug Me, Doctor Prisoner, Alice, and is set to star in Lovers this year.

Their relationship has gone through its share of gossip and media intervention. A couple of months after confirming their relationship, it was reported that they had broken up. Lee Seung-gi, on the other hand, denied the breakup rumors, stating that they are still very much together.

Hyung Daily @hyungdaily55

Lee Seung Gi Announces His Marriage To Lee Da In But Many Are Not Happy.



#LeeSeungGi #LeeMinHo #LeeDaHee #KPOP Lee Min Ho’s Response To Lee Seung Gi’s Wedding Announcement Goes Viral.Lee Seung Gi Announces His Marriage To Lee Da In But Many Are Not Happy. Lee Min Ho’s Response To Lee Seung Gi’s Wedding Announcement Goes Viral.Lee Seung Gi Announces His Marriage To Lee Da In But Many Are Not Happy.#LeeSeungGi #LeeMinHo #LeeDaHee #KPOP https://t.co/9LPOHvJQYM

While most fans are happy with the news of their marriage, some Korean fans are skeptical because of her family’s public image. The Alice actress' stepfather, Lee Hong-heon, was charged with stock manipulation and insider trading.

This caused many families to either go bankrupt or suffer major financial losses. Koreans are not fond of the Lee family’s public image and extravagant lifestyle.

After news of their relationship was made public, Lee Seung-gi’s fans had sent a protest truck urging him to end his relationship with the actress due to her stepfather’s financial fraud.

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in’s fans congratulate them on confirming their marriage

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in’s fans took to social media to congratulate the couple on their engagement and their upcoming marriage, slated for April 7 this year.

Plaeya Magos ® @plaeyaHOLIC Our Lee Seung Gi is getting married 🥹 Finally oppa.. My best wishes to you and Da In Our Lee Seung Gi is getting married 🥹 Finally oppa.. My best wishes to you and Da In 💍💞 https://t.co/ajQVf0PLo8

플로이드 @floydyliciously



“I proposed, and I received a 'yes'

Wedding is coming on April 7



“She has a warm heart and loving, this is the person I want to keep on my side forever.”



I'm so happy hyung Lee Seung Gi announced marriage with his girlfriend Lee Da In“I proposed, and I received a 'yes'Wedding is coming on April 7“She has a warm heart and loving, this is the person I want to keep on my side forever.”I'm so happy hyung #LeeSeungGi Lee Seung Gi announced marriage with his girlfriend Lee Da In“I proposed, and I received a 'yes'Wedding is coming on April 7“She has a warm heart and loving, this is the person I want to keep on my side forever.”I'm so happy hyung #LeeSeungGi 🥺 https://t.co/z5rNi0h9SR

TOP the👩🏿‍🚀meetsTAEYANG_Vibez onGD_GuerillaDesk @criminalbang_ seems like immediately PSH & CTJ rang the bell, I've seen way too many marriage news



Congratulations to Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In Korean Actors and actresses are all getting marriedseems like immediately PSH & CTJ rang the bell, I've seen way too many marriage newsCongratulations to Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In Korean Actors and actresses are all getting married 😭😭😭 seems like immediately PSH & CTJ rang the bell, I've seen way too many marriage news 😂Congratulations to Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In https://t.co/IKf3ajfimv

shai ; @yejiapshai



I’m so happy for him and Lee Da In.



P.S.

I hope the og Team Jibsabu reunion happens here too. 🤭 I miss SangSeungHyeongJae so much! Lee Seung Gi wedding news reminds me of his dream wedding.I’m so happy for him and Lee Da In.P.S.I hope the og Team Jibsabu reunion happens here too. 🤭 I miss SangSeungHyeongJae so much! #LeeSeungGi Lee Seung Gi wedding news reminds me of his dream wedding. 💍I’m so happy for him and Lee Da In. 😭❤️P.S.I hope the og Team Jibsabu reunion happens here too. 🤭 I miss SangSeungHyeongJae so much! #LeeSeungGi https://t.co/ra6OhOA1nZ

Lee Seung Gi started his career as a singer in 2004. He moved on to acting and went on to star in several series, such as My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, A Korean Odyssey, Vagabond, and Mouse. He was last seen in The Law Cafe.

Poll : 0 votes