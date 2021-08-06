Lee Da-in’s cryptic update on SNS gives rise to break-up speculations with Lee Seung-gi, fans say it was a response to all haters

Actor Lee Da-in confirmed through her agency in May that she was dating Lee Seung-gi. He had reportedly even introduced her to his grandmother, according to local media reports. However, a recent update by Lee Da-in on Instagram suggested that she may have broken up with Lee Seung-gi.

The fact that the post was taken down very quickly also indicated that the actor was indeed experiencing a tough time at the moment. The now deleted post read,

"I'm just a woman who's willing to live each day to the fullest. Because it's your life, and you only live once. No one else will live your life for you. So I will bear all the bitterness, and cherish all the happiness in life."

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in's agencies respond to rumours of actors' break up

Lee Seung-gi's agency claimed that they were not able to clarify if he and Lee Da-in were still together. The Vagabond star's agency said, "“it was hard to verify." Lee Da-in's agency also released a similar statement.

Addressing the rumors of the break up, 9ATO Entertainment stated they "were not well-versed on this."

Neither agency, however, denied any rumors of a break-up. This has resulted in fans wondering if the couple are really going through a tough patch at the moment.

no woman will ever deserve seung gi if there's so much haters. no woman is perfect they all have flaws and for sure if he finds another one, haters will still bash and will say she don't deserve the guy. — Airen Kerry (@johannjaxen) August 5, 2021

There are also fans who believe that Lee Da-in's message was directed at the haters.

But why saying "I will bear all the bitterness, and cherish all the happiness in life." would mean they broke up? Sounds more like a message to the haters that bother her and her boyfriend no? — Bea M (@bea_ml0) August 5, 2021

This is how I interpret her msg too 🤗 — Rose Lee (@RoseLee67708063) August 5, 2021

A still of reaction from netizens on AllkPop.

Reactions from netizens about Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in on allkpop

Lee Da-in's agency released a statement confirming officially that she was dating Lee Seung-gi. In May, 9ATO Entertainment released a statement and said,

"We are writing to issue an official statement regarding the dating report earlier. After confirming with the actress herself, they carefully started getting to know each other better about 5 or 6 months ago from a sunbae-hoobae relationship."

The agency had then added,

"Please show warm support for their relationship. Thank you."

Fans have always been against Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in's relationship, here's why

Lee Da-in is the daughter of veteran actress, Kyung Mi-ri. Her stepfather, Lee Hong-heon, was arrested and imprisoned for three years on charges of stock manipulation.

So fans were worried that his association with Lee Da-in might cause harm to his wholesome image and be an obstacle in his career as a K-Pop idol and K-drama actor.

In May, after his relationship was officially confirmed, his fans sent a protest truck demanding Lee Seung-gi change his mind about Lee Da-in.

We are not against him dating. We want him to meet a good woman not someone who ruins his whole reputation. Don't say anything if u don't know what happened to him because of her🙃 — LSG Airen💚 (@Seunggimylove) August 5, 2021

Good. If she's considerate of her boyfriend, she should ask for breakup from him since she's the one dragging his name down. Lee Seung Gi is too kind hearted so I hope she should be the one to take the initiative to go. Please confirm the breakup asap. — June Andrea Hofferson (@HoffersonJune) August 5, 2021

I think this is just a camouflage..you know many fans of lee sunngi don't like Lee dain because of her family's history of stock https://t.co/8fTt8iKZ41 in order to stop fans from bashing lee dain..I think they did this purposely. You know the korean industry it's kinda😵 — Happy 🥞 peupeu프프👱‍♀️⁷ (@ButterMarie7) August 5, 2021

It was also speculated when Lee Seung-gi left his former agency, Hook Entertainment, that it was due to the restrictions that he had faced regarding dating.

It was also speculated that he would set up his own agency, but instead, the Mouse actor decided to join Human Made.

Lee Seung-gi's connection to Lee Da-in's family through Alice actor's sister Lee Yu-bi also gained attention. Lee Yu-bi and Lee Seung-gi worked together in the show Gu Family Book in which the latter's character had initially been in love with that of Lee Yu-bi's, but ended up with the character portrayed by Bae Suzy in the show.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to find out if the speculations about the two stars are true.

