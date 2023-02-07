“Another celebrity marriage!”: Lee Seung-gi announcing wedding plans with Lee Da-in creates furor in the K-drama fandom

Korean actor Lee Seung-gi personally announced his upcoming marriage with actress Lee Da-in in a handwritten note on his Instagram account on February 7.

The 36-year-old actor penned a heartfelt letter sharing that he proposed to the actress and that she accepted it. He also revealed the date of his wedding to be April 7, which sent the entire K-drama fandom into a frenzy.

another celebrity marriage! through a personal letter, lee seunggi announced his marriage with his girlfriend lee dain! congratulations, we've come this far

Both Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are among the well-known actors in South Korea. While the former has featured in popular shows such as The Law Cafe, Vagabond, and Mouse, the latter has Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and Alice on her roster.

The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in May 2021 after a South Korean news outlet reported that the two were dating. Since then, fans have been in support of the duo. Similarly, as soon as the actor posted the marriage announcement letter, wishes in the form of support and love poured on the internet.

"This is the most shocking": K-drama fandom gets into celebratory spirit as Lee Seung-gi announces wedding date with Lee Da-in

"I proposed, and I received a 'yes'

Wedding is coming on April 7

"She has a warm heart and loving, this is the person I want to keep on my side forever."

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE COUPLE

The K-drama fandom is naturally in a celebratory mood after news of another celebrity marriage hit the online space. Last year presented fans with several celebrity couple weddings and this year seems to be no different as Vagabond actor Lee Seung-gi revealed his marriage plans with long-time girlfriend Lee Da-in in a post uploaded on February 7, 2023.

The actor couple is set to get married in two months, on April 7. As fans have watched the couple grow both professionally and through their drama, they have sent in a lot of support and wishes for a happy marriage.

The duo confirmed their relationship in May 2021 while the agencies shared that they had begun dating five or six months prior to it. However, there were also rumors of the duo breaking up.

Take a look at how the K-drama fandom reacted to the wedding news below:

me and the rest of us : "I want to tell the news directly with a happy heart as I HAVE SOMEONE TO TAKE CARE FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE"

LEE SEUNGGI GETTING MARRIED WITH LEE DAIN?!?!?!!!! AAAAAA SO HAPPY FOR THEMMMMM

okayy. he start following his FUTURE WIFEEE anyway. i think it confirm EVERYTHING.

I'm so happy for him and Lee Da In.



Lee Seung Gi wedding news reminds me of his dream wedding.

I'm so happy for him and Lee Da In.

P.S.

I hope the og Team Jibsabu reunion happens here too. I miss SangSeungHyeongJae so much!

The best Korean multimedia star is getting married. I am very happy for Seung Gi hyung. 17 years of being a fan From the moment I saw him in one of the music shows in 2005, I knew he would rise to the top! And he has DONE IT! Now he is taking the next step—marriage.

lee seunggi is getting married i'm so happy for him he's one of my first kdrama actors

I am combusting. I met Seunggi when I was barely 21-22 and now I am 31. He is getting married. I have legit grown up with him. I have been waiting for this day for years. I cannot stop crying. I am just so happy!!

Lee Seung-gi says he wants to keep Lee Da-in “by [his] side forever” in a handwritten letter announcing marriage

Posting a handwritten letter is Korean celebrities’ go-to way of announcing their personal milestones. Taking to Instagram, the Vagabond actor surprised fans by sharing his love for Lee Da-in, who will soon become his wife:

“Hello, this is Lee Seung-gi. It seems that I have many reasons to write long posts this year. Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life. I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da-in, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple.”

The actor added that he proposed to Lee Da-in and mentioned the date of their upcoming wedding as well. It’s uncommon for Korean celebrities to share their wedding dates with fans personally.

“I proposed, and she accepted. We are holding our wedding on April 7. Now that I have someone to take responsibility of forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly. She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever.”

He continued:

“I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands. I hope you will show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others. Thank you.”

On the work front, Lee Seung-gi was roped in to host a new JTBC idol survival program titled Peak Time. It is set to premiere on February 15 at 10.30 pm KST.

