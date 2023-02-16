TVING has brought together a star-studded cast for its next travel variety show, Bro Marble (working title). From K-drama superstars to popular K-pop idols, the cast line-up has definitely enticed fans. Lee Seung-gi, Yoo Yeon-seok, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Joshua, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, Lee Dong-hwi, and Ji Suk-jin are confirmed to appear on the variety show.

On February 14, a representative from TVING shared:

"Bro Marble,’ which will be released in the first half of 2023, will be a variety program in which [the cast] enjoys a vacation through a real-life Blue Marble game (South Korean board game similar to Monopoly) in the global city of Dubai."

Bro Marble will allow the cast to buy land in Dubai and take the Monopoly-like game to the next level. The cast will also be paying "toll fees," picking up rent, and roaming around the landmarks they own.

svt contents @svtcontents 230214 According to this article, TVing confirmed HOSHI



The said show is set to be aired in the first half of 2023!



🖇️ 230214 According to this article, TVing confirmed HOSHI #호시 and JOSHUA #조슈아 as one of the casts of a mew variety show "Bro Marble" that will be filmed in Dubai!The said show is set to be aired in the first half of 2023!🖇️ v.daum.net/v/202302141101… 📰 230214 According to this article, TVing confirmed HOSHI #호시 and JOSHUA #조슈아 as one of the casts of a mew variety show "Bro Marble" that will be filmed in Dubai!The said show is set to be aired in the first half of 2023!🖇️ v.daum.net/v/202302141101… https://t.co/CkPH1RB6Ha

Fans are extremely excited to see the chemistry between the cast and watch how Monopoly unfolds into a real-life game.

Lee Seung-gi, SEVENTEEN Joshua, Hoshi, Yoo Yeon-seok, and more join the cast of TVING variety travel show, Bro Marble

The Seoul Story @theseoulstory



Cast members: Lee Seung Gi, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Dong Hwi, Ji Suk Jin, Super Junior Kyuhyun, SEVENTEEN Joshua & Hoshi



The show will be released in the first half of 2023



n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti… TVING’s new variety show ‘Bro Marble’ (literal title) is going to Dubai for filmingCast members: Lee Seung Gi, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Dong Hwi, Ji Suk Jin, Super Junior Kyuhyun, SEVENTEEN Joshua & HoshiThe show will be released in the first half of 2023 TVING’s new variety show ‘Bro Marble’ (literal title) is going to Dubai for filmingCast members: Lee Seung Gi, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Dong Hwi, Ji Suk Jin, Super Junior Kyuhyun, SEVENTEEN Joshua & HoshiThe show will be released in the first half of 2023n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti… https://t.co/DC2wxrIKti

TVING is preparing an intriguing travel variety show that has gathered an equally enticing cast to star in it. The network is prepping to produce Bro Marble, a real-life version of the Korean version of Monopoly, where the "bros" will be seen making transactions and launching businesses by selling and buying land.

The entire show will be filmed in Dubai. It will therefore be tempting to see Bros stuck in difficult situations in the middle of deserted areas, going bankrupt and traveling penniless on multiple occasions.

The "bro" to survive in the end with the most money and trust among the team will eventually win the game.

More about the cast members of the new variety show

Since the news broke, fans cannot stop gushing over the concept of the variety show and how interesting the "Bros" are.

SEVENTEEN's Joshua and Hoshi have previously entertained fans with their respective comic content on Going Seventeen (GoSe). It is also rumored that Joshua and Hoshi were cast because of their performances in GoSe.

💎 @caratstalk berarti produser nya ada nonton kegilaan joshua🤣🤣 [17s] oh jd hoshi sm joshua dicast karena goseberarti produser nya ada nonton kegilaan joshua🤣🤣 [17s] oh jd hoshi sm joshua dicast karena gose😂😂 berarti produser nya ada nonton kegilaan joshua🤣🤣 https://t.co/JI0r0PcT2E

Meanwhile, other actors are also known for their carefree and fun personalities. Lee Seung-gi is known for his impressive acting skills in shows like Mouse, Master In the House, and more. Actors Lee Dong-hwi and Yoo Yeon-seok will be other exciting additions to the cast.

Super Juniors' Kyuhyun has been a part of several variety shows, and definitely holds the most experience in this field. Ji Seok-jin, on the other hand, is also a variety show master, with the experience of hosting more than 10 TV shows.

Bro Marble will begin filming in Dubai soon with hopes of premiering in the first half of 2023.

Poll : 0 votes