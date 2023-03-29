Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum’s upcoming drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 premiere date confirmed

On March 28, Lee Dong-wook and tvN took to Instagram to share the first poster for the upcoming second season of Tale Of The Nine-Tailed, titled Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938. The highly anticipated drama is slated to premiere on May 6, 2023, leaving K-drama fans excited.

The first season of the Tale of the Nine-Tailed aired in 2020 and fans loved the brotherhood between Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum. In the second season, the main lead will, unfortunately, get entangled in a time travel incident and find himself living in the year 1938. The lead will try to figure out how he can escape 1938 and return to his significant others.

Lee Dong-wook will be joined by Kim Bum, Kim So-yeon, and Ryu Kyung-soo for the upcoming historical and fantasy drama.

Lee Dong-wook will play the role of Gumiho Lee Yeon in the upcoming drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938

tale of the nine tailed: 1938 is coming to us may 6th!

In the upcoming fantasy drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, Lee Dong-wook is set to chronicle the role of Gumiho Lee Yeon, who gets entangled in an unfortunate incident that takes him back to the year 1938. In the newly released poster, Lee Yeon is surrounded by darkness as the full moon settles in the gloomy sky.

Gumiho is known as the Nine-Tailed fox that is famous for appearing in folktales about East Asia and legends of Korea.

The poster brilliantly showcases the two sides of the era. On one side, it showcases the 1938 Gyeongseong, in contrast to present-day South Korea with its huge tall and magnificent buildings. Lee Yeon, wearing a trench coat, seems to be aware of his surroundings.

Meanwhile, the upcoming drama will see Lee Yeol encounter Ryu Hong-joo, the owner of the popular high-end restaurant Myoyeongak located in the capital city of Gyeongseong. Kim So-yeon will portray the character of Ryu Hong-joo.

dongwook is trending in korean actors category after first poster of #TaleOfTheNineTailed1938 revealed, this is #LeeDongWook first comeback drama after Bad And Crazy in 2021~2022, almost two years of waiting. Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1938 to take tvN weekend slot on May 6th

Hong-joo is attracted to Lee Yeol the moment she meets him and fans are expecting great chemistry between Lee Dong-wook and Kim So-yeon. Subsequently, his search in 1938 takes him to his younger brother Lee Rang, played by the actor Kim Bum.

The first season was famous for the bromance between Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum. Fans loved how although their characters Lee Yeol and Lee Rang had conflicts with each other, they would do anything to protect one another. More than romance, fans want to see their unforgettable bromance on the screen once again.

Season two will involve the introduction of a new character called Cheon Moo-young, played by Ryu Kyung-soo. He used to be the guardian spirit of a mountain. He is known to be on good terms with Lee Yeol and Ryu Hong-joo but will soon become envious of Lee Yeon. The reason for this will soon be revealed in the upcoming episodes of the show.

LEE RANG IS BACK!!!

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-wook's character Lee Yeon seems desperate to return to his real home where his close ones are waiting for him.

Now that the release date for the show has been announced, fans can’t wait to see what the new season has in store for them. The show will be helmed by director Kang Shin-hyo and penned by screenwriter Han Woo-ri. They worked together in season 1 as well. It was also earlier announced that the show has also been renewed for season 3.

More about Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum

Lee Dong-wook is one of the most famous actors and has appeared in a number of notable projects showcasing his talents. He is well-known for his work in Bad and Crazy, Strangers from Hell, Goblin, and Touch Your Heart and has reportedly been confirmed to appear in the upcoming drama The Good Man.

Kim Bum is famous for his numerous roles and has been in the industry for over a decade. He rose to fame after appearing in the drama Boys Over Flowers. He is known for his role in shows including Law School, Ghost Doctor, Hidden Identity, and others.

The 12-episode drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 is set to premiere from May 6 to June 11, 2023, and will air every Saturday and Sunday.

