Lee Dong-wook goes viral again for his UNIVERSE messages as fans can’t stop gushing over his fan service

Lee Dong-wook is making sure that his fans receive content worth every penny on UNIVERSE. Due to the paid nature of the platform, the Tale of the Nine Tailed actor texted fans on Monday, August 29, 2022, saying he does his best to communicate with fans because "money doesn't grow on trees." He even expressed his gratitude to the many fans who had subscribed to him.

He said:

“No, this app is expensive. I am thankful that you guys are even subscribed to me. But as much as there are subscribers, you know I do my best to communicate with you, lol. Since this is a paid service, I need to work hard. Money doesn’t grow on trees, so I’ll do my best to make this worth every penny, so don’t worry.”

His messages were uploaded to South Korean online forums. The post, which was published on August 29 itself, garnered 51k views and positive responses from fans.

“I’ll return when it’s past working hours”: Lee Dong-wook’s adorable UNIVERSE messages gets praises from K-netizens

40-year-old actor Lee Dong-wook not only makes headlines for his acting and dramas, but also for his fan service. The Guardian: The Lonely and Great God actor knows about his versatile fandom and does his best to accommodate them all on the fan-artist platform UNIVERSE.

UNIVERSE is a paid platform that allows fans and artists to text each other while also providing access to exclusive content. It's similar to being in a group chat with the artist, except the fans will only see messages from the artist and their own replies, rather than messages from thousands of other fans who have subscribed. The artist, on the other hand, can see all of the messages left by fans.

Purchasing a subscription to UNIVERSE is essentially paying to receive messages from an artist. While some idols have faced criticism for not sending enough texts to their fans, actor Lee Dong-wook has made it a point to communicate with them on a regular basis. After thanking them, the actor texted that he would return when his fans were finished with school or work.

“I know it’s school and work hours, but I just wanted to listen to a song with you guys. I’ll come back once school ends. I’ll return when it’s past working hours. Let’s play then. Enjoy your afternoon~ I’ll be back again."

Netizens were moved by the actor's words, with one commenting that he was better than her bias (favorite K-pop idol), who had not texted in over 200 days. Take a look at some of the comments below:

More about Lee Dong-wook

The 40-year-old actor Lee Dong-wook made his debut in 1999, after winning an award at a modeling contest. Since then, he has featured in multiple famous roles such as Scent of a Woman, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Touch your Heart, Tale of the Nine Tailed and the most recent, Bad and Crazy.

The actor will be returning in Tale of the Nine Tailed season 2 after a successful first season sprint in 2023.

