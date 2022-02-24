Who is the female lead in ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed 2’?

On February 23, Sports World reported that The Penthouse actress Kim So-yeon confirmed her role as the female lead in Tale of the Nine-Tailed 2. The fantasy romance thriller starring Lee Dong-wook, Kim Bum and Jo Bo-ah was one of the many 2020 shows that audiences loved. Reportedly, the show has been renewed for two seasons.

Broadcasting network tvN confirmed the show for season 2 in September last year, and the actress was reported to be in talks for the lead role in October. After the ambiguous ending, it was reported that Jo Bo-ah would not be returning to the show, which drew mixed reactions.

‘The Penthouse’ Kim So-yeon joins ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed 2’ as female lead

In an exclusive report by Sports World, it is now confirmed that Kim So-yeon will be replacing Jo Bo-ah as the female lead in Tale of the Nine-Tailed 2. The actress received great reception and multiple awards for her role as Cheon Seo-jin in the 2020 makjang drama, The Penthouse.

The fantasy thriller with Lee Dong-wook would mark her first series since the successful makjang. Kim So-yeon will be playing the role of Ryu Hong-joo, who is one of the four former mountain gods or spirits alongside Lee Yeon (Lee Dong-wook).

She is described as an immortal beauty who is now the owner of a high-end restaurant in Gyeongseong, named Myoyeon-gak. Her chemistry with Lee Yeon as a former mountain god is one of the main attractions of Tale of the Nine-Tailed 2.

JTBC’s September 2021 report had stated several drama industry officials were revealing that Tale of the Nine-Tailed was renewed for seasons 2 and 3. They also divulged details on the setting, hinting at a reversing timeline.

The second season will be set during the Japanese colonization, from 1920 to 1945, whereas the third season will be placed in the Joseon Dynasty - 1392 to 1910.

tvN had neither denied nor accepted the reports for the two-season renewal. It was only stated that Tale of the Nine-Tailed 2 was undergoing “positive discussions” were taking place, and they were planning for 16 episodes. The company also shared that the director for the sequel will remain the same as the first director, Kang Shin-hyo.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old Kim So-yeon debuted in the entertainment industry at 14 in SBS’ 1994 drama Dinosaur Teacher, alongside Lee Jung-jae. She has multiple notable dramas and movies in her roster through which she has won numerous Excellence and Best Actress awards. Some of them include Happy Home, Iris, and All About Eve.

The actress also took home the Grand Prize for Best Actress at the SBS Drama and Baeksang Arts Awards for her role in The Penthouse. All eyes are now on Kim So-yeon and her participation in Tale of the Nine-Tailed 2.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar