Rain and Kim Ha-neul are reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming drama She

South Korean actor and idol Rain is reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming romance drama She, along with Kim Ha-neul.

On December 26, Rain’s agency RAINCOMPANY shared with the media outlet JoyNews24 that Rain has received an offer to star as the lead in the upcoming drama She and is currently reviewing it. Meanwhile, Kim Ha-neul’s agency IOK company also shared a similar statement, mentioning that the actress has received the casting offer and is currently in talks to star in it.

The drama presents the story of a woman named Oh Wan-soo who apparently has a perfect married life. However, she succumbs to her emotions by falling in love with another man, realizing that this is the love that will make her feel complete.

Kim Ha-neul will portray the role of Oh Wan-soo, while Rain will give life to the character of Seo Do-yoon.

Kim Ha-neul’s character Oh Wan-soo falls for Seo Do-yoon in the upcoming drama She

In the upcoming action romance drama She, Kim Ha-neul’s character Oh Wan-soo is a fundraiser, who is in a happy marriage until Seo Do-yoon enters her life. Oh Wan-soo finds a new kind of love when she gets to know Seo Do-yoon, and feels complete with him, something that she has never felt before.

Meanwhile, Rain will play the character of Seo Do-yoon, a bodyguard. He enters into Oh Wan-soo’s life with the ulterior motive of exacting revenge. However, while hatching and executing his plan, he somehow ends up becoming Oh Wan-soo’s bodyguard.

In the drama, Seo Do-yoon used to be the former president’s bodyguard at the Blue House. With an exceptional background, a graduate degree from police university, and excellent martial arts skills, he is unbeatable. Seo Do-yoon also boasts incredible marksmanship.

In the course of the story, Seo Do-yoon ends up saving Oh Wan-soo from a life and death situation and agrees to become her bodyguard. As the drama unravels, Oh Wan-soo finds herself getting drawn and attracted to him even though she is married.

The upcoming romance and action drama will be helmed by director Park Hong-kyun. He is well-known for his several projects including Hwayugi, The Greatest Love, and The Great Queen Seon Deok. Meanwhile, the drama is penned by exceptional screenwriter Choi Yoon-jung, popular for her works including Only Love, Three Sisters, and The Person I Love.

It will be interesting to see the two veteran actors sharing a screen together.

Kim Ha-neul and Rain are more than just popular actors

South Korean actress and well-known model Kim Ha-neul has appeared in many films and dramas. She gained widespread recognition after starring in the 2000 film Ditto and the 2004 film Too Beautiful to Lie.

Since then, she has appeared in a number of dramas including 90 Days of Love, Romance, Stained Glass, Piano, A Gentleman’s Dignity, The Wind Blows, and On My Way to the Airport.

On the other hand, Jung Ji-hoon, aka Rain, has proven his talent in many other fields besides acting, including singing, dancing, and producing, among others. The star has also appeared in American films including Speed Racer and Ninja Assassin. Since then, Rain has appeared in dramas including Diamond Lover, Please Come Back, Mister, Sketch, and many others.

Kim Ha-neul recently starred in dramas including 18 Again and Kill Heel and received a lot of praise and appreciation from her fans. Meanwhile, Rain appeared in the medical drama Ghost Doctor, where fans loved his bromance with actor Kim Bum.

If actors Kim Ha-neul and Rain accept the casting offer, the production team of the upcoming drama She will begin filming soon, and the show will premiere in 2023.

